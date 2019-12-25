Dumping increases along rural county roads

BEEVILLE – This time of year, the amount of trash dumped along the rural roads increases.
This means additional hours are spent not maintaining fixing potholes, clearing trees or cutting grass, but picking up what others have left behind.
Ray Gonzales, who heads the county’s road and bridge department, spent Monday morning, Dec. 9, checking the areas where residents have called in reports of trash left piled high along the roadways.
On Harrison Road, a pile of bags and twisted metal are piled in the freshly mowed ditch.
“I had about five calls on it,” Gonzales said. Fortune has smiled though, and an identification was found in the bags.
“Once we find an ID, I will call (Community Affairs Director) Johnny Carabajal or the sheriff’s office, and they will take it from there,” he said.
Gonzales, who doesn’t handle investigation of crimes such as illegal dumping, just wants the mess cleaned up by those who left it.
“The main thing is to keep our guys doing what they are doing — ensuring public safety,” he said of his crew.
Even this week, the amount of trash left behind was staggering — eight reported instances.
“It is almost like we need to have a crew just for trash collecting,” he said.
Driving the back roads, Gonzales said, “People are throwing tires left and right.
“It looks nice when you have a clean, mowed right of way, but then they come and mess that up.”
At one intersection, eight car tires had been tossed into the fence line.
“It gets a little worse during the holidays, but it is a year-round problem,” he said.
As he drove down along the back roads, another pile of trash would be waiting for him, each one bigger than the last. A doghouse, filled with dirty old toys, was thrown into the grass.
Plastic pedal cars, about four feet in length, were tossed aside with other junk left scattered about.
“It will take a long time to pick up all the little pieces,” Gonzales said.
He hopes someone saw the culprit.
“It would take a while to dump all of that,” he said. “You would think someone would have seen them.”
They did catch suspects in one case.
Along County Road 122, a name was found among the trash which led to the person responsible.
Commissioner Dennis DeWitt, during a court meeting Monday, said, “It turns out what happened was three families contracted with one individual to take their trash, and they pay this individual $100 to do it.”
The person, DeWitt said, had another plan.
“Instead, he dumped it on a county road, and there was a lot of it,” he said.
It took time, but the people were found and the trash cleaned up.
“I don’t know what they were told, but they picked up every piece of trash,” Gonzales said.
This scenario is most common as it isn’t the person who owns the trash doing the dumping.
“It is the people they pay to take off the trash that leave it on the side of the road,” Gonzales said.
