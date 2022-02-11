Early voting for the March 1 Democratic and Republican primary elections will begin Feb. 14 and run through Feb. 25.
Early voting will be held at the Bee County Election Administration Office, located at 107 S. St. Mary’s St.
The schedule for early voting is as follows:
• Feb. 14-18, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• Feb. 19, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• Feb. 22-25, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Election Day is March 1 with the polls open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Voting on Election Day will be held at nine different locations throughout the county. Those sites are:
• Bee County Expo Center, 214 S. FM 351, Beeville
• Lott Canada Activity Center, 1004 Hefferman St., Beeville
• Beeville Boys & Girls Club computer room, 801 W. Corpus Christi St., Beeville
• John C. Fulghum Event Center, 111 E. Corpus Christi St., Beeville
• Carlos Carrizales Jr. Law Enforcement Center training room, 1509 Galloway Dr., Beeville
• Newman Catholic Student Center, 3905 Charco Rd., Beeville
• Pettus Community Center, 708 E. FM 673, Pettus
• Pawnee Community Engagement Center, 12761 FM 673, Pawnee
• First Baptist Church Skidmore fellowship hall, 729 E. Patricio St., Skidmore
For questions, call the Elections Administration Office at 361-621-1519.
