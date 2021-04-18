Early voting in Bee County for the May 1 election is set to begin Monday, April 19, and will continue through April 23 at the Elections Administration Office, 107 S. St. Mary’s St., from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Voters can also turn in a ballot at the Elections Office on Monday, April 26, and Tuesday, April 27, between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.
Election day is Saturday, May 1, at the Elections Office from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Call 361-621-1519 for more information.
April 1 was the deadline to register to vote for the May 1 election.
Voters with questions about how to cast a ballot in the upcoming May uniform election can call 1-800-252-VOTE or visit VoteTexas.gov for more information.