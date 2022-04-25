Voters in Bee County will decided on four contested races and two state constitutional amendments in the upcoming May 7 joint special and general election.
Early voting for the election will be held April 25-29 and May 2-3 with Election Day scheduled for May 7.
The ballot is highlighted by a race for the Ward 4 Beeville City Council seat.
Mayor Frank Dominguez Jr. is not seeking reelection in the ward.
Four candidates are vying for the seat: Dara Carrillo, Mark Gallagher, Ray Garcia Jr. and Darryl L. Martin.
Two other seats on the council have already been decided because only one candidate filed.
Benny Puente Jr. will return to the council as the Ward 2 representative.
Alexis Bledsoe will take over the Ward 3 seat from Mayor Pro Tem Eric Holland.
Holland originally filed for reelection, but withdrew from the race after Bledsoe filed her paperwork to challenge him for the seat.
Holland said he had only sought reelection because no one else had filed to run, but that he “graciously” stepped down once Bledsoe filed.
Voters in Beeville ISD Sub-district II will decide between incumbent Theresa Trevino Arthur and Mickie Trevino.
Arthur is the current vice president of the district’s board of trustees.
Orlando Vasquez, the president of the board, will return for another term. He was unopposed in his bid for the Sub-district I seat.
Voters from across the county will also vote in the Coastal Bend College trustee election.
Jeff Massengill, who served as a board member from 2014 through 2020 before being ousted by Eloy Rodriguez, will square off against Elia Martin for the Place 2 seat, which is currently occupied by Sid Arismendez.
Arismendez vacated the Place 2 seat he’s held since 2020 to challenge Victor Gomez for the Place 4 seat.
Gomez, the current chair of the board, is the second-longest tenured member of the board. He has served since 2010.
The two newest board members are running unopposed for the seats they currently hold. Velma C. Elizalde, who was appointed earlier this year, is unopposed in the race for the Place 5 seat and Jerry Sanchez, who was appointed to the board last year, is unopposed in the race for the Place 7 seat.
Voters from across the state will also decide on two state constitutional amendments relating to property taxes.
Proposition 1 would authorize the state legislature to reduce the property tax limit for school maintenance and operations taxes imposed on the homesteads of elderly or disabled residents to reflect any tax rate reduction enacted by law from the preceding tax year.
The proposition was first introduced in August of last year as Senate Joint Resolution 2. It passed the Senate by a vote of 29-0 and then passed the state House by a vote of 116-0.
Proposition 2 would increase the homestead exemption for school district property taxes from $25,000 to $40,000.
It passed the Senate by a vote of 31-0 and the House by a vote of 147-0.
The last voter-approved increase to the homestead exemption came in 2015, when the exemption was increased from $15,000 to its current rate of $25,000.
Polling places and times
Early voting for the May 7 election in Bee County will begin April 25 and run through May 3.
Early voting is held at the Bee County Elections Administration Office at 107 S. St. Mary’s St. in downtown Beeville.
The office will be open for voting from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 25-29 and from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on May 2-3.
On Election Day, polling places will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Election Day polling places for the election are:
• Elections Administration Office, 107 S. St. Mary’s St., Beeville;
• Lott Canada Activity Center, 1004 Hefferman St., Beeville;
• Pettus Community Center, 708 E. FM 673, Pettus;
• First Baptist Church Skidmore fellowship hall, 729 E. Patricio St., Skidmore.