BEEVILLE – The Bee County Election Administration will be conducting the Democratic Runoff Election on July 14.
Election Day polling location will be the Election Administration Office from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Early voting starts Monday, June 29, and run through Thursday, July 2, and Monday, July 6, through Friday, July 10. Early voting hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The last day to receive a Ballot by Mail request is July 2.
Voters will be asked to adhere to the CDC standards of social distancing, to wear a mask if possible and to follow the instructions of the election staff regarding safety standards.
The United States Senator race has Royce West and Mary “MJ” Hegar on the ballot. The second race is the railroad commissioner with Chrysta Castaneda and Robert R. “Beto” Alonzo on the ballot.