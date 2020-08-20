Early voting period expanded

BEEVILLE – With the proclamation issued by Gov. Greg Abbott on July 27, preparations to accommodate social distancing will include extra days during the early voting cycle. Under this proclamation, early voting by personal appearance will begin on Tuesday, Oct. 13, and will continue through Friday, Oct. 30.
The proclamation also expands the period in which marked mail-in ballots may be delivered in person to the early voting clerk, allowing for ballots to be returned during early voting as well as on election day. Only the voter may turn-in their ballot and must present identification to the early voting clerk to return a ballot in person.
All early voting will be moved to Bee County Expo Center to accommodate social distancing between voting machines and check-in lines. Bee County voters will have greater flexibility to cast their ballots with a week of drive-through voting being planned for Oct. 13 through Oct. 17 at the Bee County Expo pavilion and the last two weeks being inside the Expo auditorium. To avoid longer wait times, drive-through voting will be limited to two voters per vehicle. During in-person voting, consider casting ballots during non-peak hours such as mid-morning or mid-afternoon.
The Bee County November ballot will be lengthy with the postponed elections from May being added to the rest of the November races. Sample ballots are posted on the Elections Administration website as soon as they are available, and voters are encouraged to view these before going to the polls. Use of electronic devices inside the polling place are not allowed by Election Code; however, voters may write down their choices or pre-mark a sample ballot to bring in with them.
Other safety preparations will include face coverings being requested, six feet distancing required, sanitizing voter’s hands, providing disposable methods for touch screen voting and sanitizing each voting station after every use.
The last day to register for the November election is Oct. 5. Anyone who has moved and not changed their address are encouraged to do so before the Oct. 5 deadline. Applications for Ballot by Mail must be received by Oct. 23 and may be obtained by calling the Bee County Elections Administration Office.
Early voting dates, times and locations may be found on the Election Administration website. Additional information may be obtained by calling 361-621-1519.