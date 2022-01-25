Early voting for the March 1 primary election begins Feb. 14 in Bee County and runs through Feb. 25.
The ballot on both tickets will be full as voters decide who will represent the parties in the general election in November.
A large portion of the ballots will be taken up by federal and state races, but a handful of local Republican incumbents are facing challengers for the party’s nomination.
County Clerk Nickelle Clark Gonzales is facing a challenge from Michele Bridge for the nomination, while Pct. 2 Commissioner Dennis DeWitt is facing a challenge from Mike Willow, who is currently the county’s COVID-19 Mitigation Coordinator and a member of the COVID-19 committee that is headed by DeWitt.
Pct. 2 Commissioner Kenneth Haggard is also facing a challenge for the party’s nod. Derek Franco, Tino Olivares and Martin Silva are all bidding for the Republican nomination in the Pct. 2 race. Franco is a deputy with the Bee County Sheriff’s Office, while both Olivares and Silva list their occupation as retired.
The other contested seat on the Republican ballot is for Precinct 4 Justice of the Peace. Incumbent Leticia Cantu is facing a challenge from Enrique Henry Jimenez.
County Judge Trace Morrill, District Clerk Zenaida Silva and Pct. 2 Justice of the Peace Mike Showalter, the incumbents for their positions, are running unopposed in the primaries.
Balde Alvarado and Dennis Phipps are both running unopposed in the primary for the Pct. 1 and Pct. 3 Justice of the Peace positions, respectively.
On the Democratic side, both local incumbents are running unopposed in the primary: Susana Salazar Contreras for the Pct. 1 Justice of the Peace position and Abel Suniga for the Pct. 2 Justice of the Peace seat.
Federal race
Incumbent Michael Cloud is facing four challengers in the Republican primary for Texas’ District 27 seat in the U.S. House of Representatives.
Bee County was moved into District 27 as part of the redistricting that was signed into law by Gov. Greg Abbott last year.
Cloud’s challengers are Andrew Alvarez, A.J. Louderback, Chris Mapp and Eric Mireles.
Alvarez is an auto dealer consultant from Victoria, Louderback is the former Jackson County sheriff, Mapp is the owner of Coastal Bend Marine in Port O’Connor and Mireles is a consultant in the oil and gas industry.
Victor Melgoza, Maclovio Perez Jr. and Anthony Tristan are running for the Democratic nomination for the District 27 seat.
Melgoza is a doctor from Corpus Christi, Perez is a former meteorologist for KRIS in Corpus Christi and Tristan runs a financial consulting business in Corpus Christi.
State races
The most high profile state race will be for the state’s top office with incumbent Gov. Greg Abbott facing seven challengers in the primary.
Those challengers are from attorney Paul Belew, small business owner Danny Harrison, Horn Family Foundation Chairman Kandy Kaye Horn, former Texas State Senator Daniel Huffines, computer engineer Rick Perry, entertainer and podcast show host Chad Prather, and former U.S. Rep. Allen B. West, who was also the former chairman of the Texas Republican Party.
Five will vie for the Democratic nod in the governor’s race. They are Inocencio Barrientez, automotive executive Michael Cooper, journalist Joy Diaz, former U.S. Rep. Beto O’Rourke and small business owner Rich Wakeland.
Incumbent Lieutenant Gov. Dan Patrick will face five challengers in the Republican primary, while three challengers – including Mike Collier, who unsuccessfully ran against Patrick in 2018 – will face off on the Democratic side.
Ken Paxton faces three challengers for the Republican nod in the race for the Attorney General seat. The most notable of those challengers is George P. Bush, the state’s current commissioner of the Texas General Land Office. Five challengers are vying for the Democratic nod in the Attorney General race.
Voters from both sides will also choose their representatives for the general election in the following races: state comptroller, state board of education, agriculture commissioner, railroad commissioner and GLO commissioner.
Every State Senate and State House of Representatives seat will be up for grabs as well during the election.
More coverage on the elections will appear in upcoming issues of the Bee-Picayune.
