Economic development coordinator applicant list narrowed to two

BEEVILLE – The list is narrowed down to two in the search for the first countywide economic development coordinator.
Six members of the Bee Area Partnership, a joint effort of city, county and private individuals, were expected to interview these two candidates last week.
County Judge Stephanie Moreno, chair of the BAP, said, “We want to make sure we do this right.
“They are trying to find the right balance between taking their time and not missing out on an interview.”
Initially, the BAP hiring committee had selected six candidates, but four found jobs between that selection and the first round of interviews.
“It is an incredibly competitive market,” she said.
“I hope to have someone by the beginning of the year. We could have someone sooner.”
Twenty-nine people applied for this position, including some from Beeville.
“We don’t want someone who is doing this for the first time,” she said. “We want someone who can work with the different organizations.”
This diplomatic skill will be essential as four governmental groups and five private businesses have representatives on the board.
They also are funding this effort.
Coastal Bend College contributed $20,000, the city added $75,000, while the county contributed $85,000 plus a building to house the operations.
The Beeville Development Authority is funding $15,000 plus nearly $100,000 that was needed for the initial study, investment and money to fund the initial consultant on the project.
On the private side, contributing $5,000 were Dan A. Hughes company, Spirit of Texas Bank, Christus Spohn Hospital, Bethune Holdings and the Bee County Chamber of Commerce.
“I have asked for a significant amount of money to invest into this,” Moreno said. “That is the only way we are going to expand our tax base.”
Her reference to tax base means the addition of businesses in the city and county which will increase the amount of taxes brought in to fund governmental services and programs.
Hiring someone with experience for this position will not come cheaply.
The BAP’s pay scale for the position is between $75,000 and $100,000.
“That is on the low end,” Moreno said. “We are looking at incentives that might entice someone in.
“Bee County also has a lower cost of living than some of the other communities.”
With 29 applicants vying for the position, Moreno said she is confident they will find someone who fits their needs.
“Most of the applicants have some experience,” she said. “I want someone who has been successful in economic development. Someone who can show success.”
This nonprofit partnership, although it is governmentally funded, does not have to adhere to the same public access requirements as its primary funders.
“We don’t have to comply with the Open Meetings Act,” she said.
This means the public cannot attend these meetings.
