Editor wins first for headline crafting

GALVESTON – The Beeville Bee-Picayune won a first place plaque and six other awards in the 2018-19 Texas Better Newspaper Contest last weekend.
The Bee-Pic earned second places in sports photo, general excellence and sports coverage, third places in feature photo and news writing and a fourth place in editorials to finish in third place in the sweepstakes competition in Division 4 for larger semiweeklies entered in the contest hosted by the Texas Press Association.
The judge said of Editor Jason Collins’ entries, including “Whiskey & coke: $3.25 million cocktail” about a Beeville suspect caught with bags of cocaine, “These headlines were so clever and perfectly on point with the stories they accompanied.”
About Kevin J. Keller’s sports coverage, the judge said, “Solid writing and depth of coverage pulled this entry above the others into second place. Photos are good... Headlines are well-written and interesting.”
The feature photos were shot by Collins. The news stories were written by Collins and now retired reporter Gary Kent.
The general excellence award recognized the work of the entire editorial staff — Collins, Laura Campbell, Keller, Kent, Chip and Jeff Latcham.
Awards were presented on Jan. 18 at the 140th TPA Convention & Trade Show held at Moody Gardens Hotel in Galveston.
Entries were judged by members of the Tennessee Press Association.
In addition to the Beeville paper’s winnings, the Advance-Guard Press won a first place in column writing for Goliad Editor Bill Clough’s “What proper fashion for a tornado?” about his mother’s groggy refusal to flee an approaching tornado in Amarillo while being sedated on morphine in preparation for gallbladder surgery. That weekly also took second place in feature writing.
The News of San Patricio County won a first place in sports coverage for Rudy Rivera’s stories and photos, plus four other awards including a fourth place in community service. About “San Patricio Annexation” (by Editor Paul Gonzales), the judge said, “Strong and thorough coverage of the controversial annexation. Good service to your community.”