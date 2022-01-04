Quality educators are in high demand across the country, and the next generation of those educators might well be walking the halls of A.C. Jones High School right now.
The teaching and training program of study in the Beeville ISD’s Career and Technical Education program is aimed at helping develop future educators.
The program, according to director Sarah Viertel, is designed primarily to accomplish two things.The first is to develop future educators.
“If we can get kids coming through this program and discover a love of learning and a love of teaching other kids, I think we’re going to benefit from that,” Viertel said.
“Finding quality educators to fill jobs, even in our own district, has become a major need. Having the kids start early I think makes it special.”
The program has hit its mark with that objective, according to Viertel.
“There are a number of kids who have come through my program who had zero interest in becoming a teacher and have left my program to pursue education,” she said.
“I think that’s a win.”
The program is also designed to help students gain employability skills that can translate to any field – things like the importance of responsibility, being on time, handling adversity, and being able to adapt when circumstances change.
“Not every kid is going to be a teacher,” Viertel said, adding that even if they don’t become an educator, at least they will have gained skills that will make them valuable to their future employer.
Viertel designed the curriculum of the program herself and teaches all the classes of the program, which includes the principles of education and teaching at the freshman level, human growth and development at the sophomore level, and instructional practices at the junior level.
The freshman level course features lessons on teaching philosophy and educational practices, and features a heavy dose of individual projects.
The sophomore level course is focused on how humans grow with lessons on the human lifecycle, pregnancy, the human growth cycle and development stages from infants into adulthood.
The junior level course is focused on teaching skills, and features frequent trips to nearby campuses and daycares where students lead teaching sessions.
The program will add the practicum course for seniors during the 2022-23 school year. Viertel said she is still working with the district’s CTE director – who also happens to be her husband, Jay – on what exactly the practicum course will entail.
Viertel believes in hands-on learning, which she has made a focal point of the program.
“Experience is the best teacher,” she said. “They’re in the classroom with other teachers. Oftentimes, those teachers will step up. ... My kids are learning from doing.
“We have our curriculum, but I think learning from doing is very significant in this program.”
It’s that part of the program that attracted Gaby Gonzalez and Samantha Rivas, who are both in the junior level course this year with Viertel.
“We get a lot of experience with this class,” said Gonzalez, who is also the president of Beeville ISD’s chapter of the Texas Association of Future Educators.
“Every week, we go to a different campus and we get a lot of one-on-one experience with kids of all different ages, different kinds of kids, and they all have different behaviors.
“I think it really prepares you for what you’re going to get in this field.”
For Rivas, working with the kids during the twice-weekly trips has been the most enjoyable part of the program.
“They’re really cute. They like to try and they don’t give up,” she said.
“That’s one of the things I like about this class: teaching the kids and helping them learn.”
Gonzalez named working with kids as one of her favorite parts of the program as well.
“I enjoy how we can make our own lesson plans and work with the kids,” she said.
“When we go back to the same campuses, they remember you. I love to see them getting happy about doing new things and interactive things. I love being interactive with them.”
Neither Gonzalez or Rivas was completely sold on the idea of being an educator before joining Viertel’s program.
Now, though, they both say they want to be teachers.
Viertel, they both said, has a lot to do with that.
“She’s one of my favorite teachers,” Rivas quipped.
“She does awesome, and she really helps us,” Gonzalez added.
Oddly enough, Viertel never actually pictured herself as an educator.
It was the one thing she said she’d never do after growing up with two parents who were both educators.
Then she married Jay, who also comes from a family of educators and has two children who are both educators.
Jay encouraged her to become an educator and, now, she’s leading the next generation of educators.
“I realize that kids in high school are bored. I realize that there are a lot of things that are just not fun about school,” she said.
“I want my class to be fun. ... I want them to see education as fun.”
•kkeller@mysoutex.com•