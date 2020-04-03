Educators finding new ways of teaching students

BEEVILLE – School was out last week, but that doesn’t mean work wasn’t being done.
Schools have closed their doors through April 3.
“We know that Waco just went into shelter in place moments ago; Dallas was yesterday,” said Superintendent Dr. Marc Puig during a school board meeting March 23. “So the cities are making these decisions very quickly and in the best interest of their citizens and personnel.”
The school district is continuing to pass out free breakfast and lunches to any youth 18 and younger, whether they are students of Beeville schools or not.
In the schools, staff are cleaning the rooms, offices and hallways.
“Last week, our maintenance people concentrated on disinfecting everything within the environment of the schools,” Erasmo Rodriguez, deputy superintendent, said during a meeting Monday, March 23.
Security in schools
Despite their being a lack of students in the classroom, security is still essential.
“I really want to focus on cybersecurity right now,” Puig told trustees during that noontime meeting.
“We’re incredibly vulnerable, given the situation, and we are a target.
“This is where folks don’t realize just how vulnerable we are.
“So the work is continuing to stay out in front of some of these potential issues we’re going to have.”
Trustee Kevin Behr reminded the board that Coastal Bend College, where he serves as police chief, is still recovering from the ransomware attack that resulted in the shuttering of the school’s network for two weeks to clean up the virus.
“We were able to beat it,” Behr said. “But we’re still dealing with the ramifications.
“And, of course, we have four different sites, and it hit every site.
“It knocked us real hard. It was a lesson learned.”
Puig said that one of the precautions being taken is simple.
“All of our stuff is backed up,” Puig said.
Of course, the security of the physical buildings is also a concern.
“We’re also thinking about having patrol in the evenings to deal with some of the potential vulnerabilities of the building,” the superintendent said.
Course work
“We can put an English and a math class online anytime,” Behr said. “It’s very difficult to get a welding class online because of the learning objectives that are found within the lab.”
The district is also working to determine the best method to continue student education during these unusual times.
“One of the first things we are going to do is develop a district-wide survey so that we can ascertain what type of technology the students have available at the home,” said Theresa Servellon, assistant superintendent of academic services.
Spectrum, she said, is offering free WiFi for students, and the district has options for those who lack computers.
“We’re prepared to provide devices,” Puig said. “We are exploring the option of partnering with some of the groups like Spectrum that are willing to provide hotspots and Verizon and so forth. They’re willing to do it for free.”
But the district will need to know what is needed before offering these services to students.
“We are also developing a letter to let parents know what is going to happen within the next week,” Servellon said last week. “We don’t intend on rolling out our lessons until March 30.
“We want to make sure that whatever we do online as our platform for learning is concise. And also something that is not going to burden the student or the parent any further.”
Puig said that the extra week was needed to ensure that what parents receive is easy to understand and easy to access.
“The worst thing is that you push it out, and it’s not as coherent as it needs to be and not as user friendly as it needs to be.
“So we’re being very measured with it but still having a sense of enthusiastic urgency.”
Not all classes can have an exclusive online setting. The medical, welding and cosmetology course for example, require students practice their trade a set number of hours during the semester.
Puig said that while the district will attempt to get these hours in during the school year, this could run into the summer which would still allow the students to graduate and receive their certification, if they pass the required testing.
The future
The result of this will be that many teachers are going to see education differently.
“I think this is going to cause a paradigm shift in education forever,” Puig said.
Jason Collins is the editor at the Bee-Picayune and can be reached at 361-343-5221, or at editor@mySouTex.com.