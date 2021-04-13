In what is likely a first for the county, the community was treated to a one-of-a-kind egg hunt on Saturday, March 27.
Or, more accurately, an “egg drop,” as 10,000 plastic eggs stuffed with candy were dropped via helicopter on the grounds of New Life Church just north of Beeville’s city limits that afternoon.
Two thousand more eggs were also supplied for kids ages 0-3 to gather in a separate roped-off area.
And it didn’t take long for the grounds to be picked clean.
The best part of the event came even before the eggs were dropped from the skies, however.
“Several people gave their hearts to Christ,” said lead NLC pastor Jesse Berthold. “And that’s what the event was all about.”
