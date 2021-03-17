Eight students from A.C. Jones High School in Beeville are being considered among the best vocalists in the Lone Star State.
The students all have been selected for the 2021 Texas All-State Choir. Cesar Galaviz, who is in his seventh year as the choir director at Jones, said the number of all-state selections for this year broke a school record. Usually, he said, only four students from Beeville are picked. But this year, not only were twice as many vocalists tapped, but four of them were freshmen.
“I think it’s fantastic,” said Galaviz. “This is probably one of the best groups I’ve ever had as a choir because they’re really young. I knew they were going to be successful, I just had to mold them.”
The students representing Beeville in this year’s all-state choir area:
• Kinlee Ramon, junior, alto;
• Juan Pablo Sanchez, freshman, bass;
• Steven Sypolt, freshman, bass;
• Micah Martinez, freshman, tenor;
• River Parkman, sophomore, tenor;
• Amy Elliott, sophomore, alto;
• Arianna Cantu, freshman, alto;
• Caleb McMullen, sophomore, tenor.
Auditioning for a place in the all-state choir with more than 50,000 students from all over the state is a difficult enough task, but amid the COVID-19 pandemic, a new layer of difficulty was added with auditions being recorded and submitted electronically.
Then there was waiting to find out the results.
“It was a week,” Elliott said.
Parkman added, “It was an extremely stressful wait.”
Just like with sports, getting to the all-state choir takes a lot of discipline and sacrifice.
“It takes a lot of commitment,” Elliott said. “You come in after school and then there’s practicing at home.”
Parkman said, “I think it’s especially hard. A lot of us are in sports or other electives and had to move around schedules for band, sports, soccer to come in here for rehearsals or to spend five minutes to look at music and stuff.”
Cantu, who sang in junior high school, knows the challenges involved with choir. But high school is even tougher.
“It’s very stressful and how we get taught, it’s more complicated than what we did last year,” she said.
Ramon added, “Whenever you start something and you commit to something, you do the best you can and you don’t give up.”
Sypolt and his fellow all-staters praised Galaviz for his motivation and his teaching style, which have helped them to strive to be their best.
“Mr. Galaviz taught us all the techniques and prepared us,” Sypolt said. “Anyone could be an all-stater, it’s just how you use the time and the techniques to mold yourself into being an all-stater.”