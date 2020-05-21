Bee County now has eight cases of COVID-19.
One previously assigned case to Bee County was reclassified to Live Oak County. While the person’s driver’s license listed a Bee address, they lived in Live Oak County.
Patient seven is a male in his 20s and believed to have contracted the virus from within the community. Patient eight is a woman in her 50s. The method of contraction remains under investigation.
Five of the eight cases are considered active.
Residents are urged to continue wearing masks, maintain social distancing and take simple precautions like washing hands frequently.