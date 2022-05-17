In Bee County, voters in Precinct 4 will decide between two candidates in a runoff for the Republican nomination for county commissioner. Incumbent Kenneth Haggard and Tino Olivares will be the two candidates.
Early voting for the runoff election is May 16-20. Election Day is May 24.
The Bee-Picayune sent questionnaires to all of the candidates earlier in the year with the following questions (responses were limited to 150 words or less):
• What is your occupation?
• What is your educational background?
• What sets you apart from your opponent(s)?
• What improvements do you plan to make if elected?
• What are your goals if elected?
Here are the responses to those questions:
Pct. 4 commissioner
Kenneth Haggard (incumbent)
• Retired from 35 years Chemical, Oil & Gas Service.
• Certified Trainer in Mobile Equipment and OSHA/MSHA Safety inspection, and Emergency Response/Rescue. Company Supervisor in Oil & Gas / Chemical Industries.
• Living and serving Bee County residents for over 30-plus years, first as volunteer fire department member in Papalote, 4-plus years as a Skidmore Independent School Board member, 11-plus years current county commissioner while working with all County departments to insure they are well equipped, trained, and budget minded for the betterment of County Taxpayers. Watching my 3 children and 7 grandchildren attend and most graduating STISD.
• Continue working with State, Federal, and Local officials to help the Taxpayers of Bee County. With the help of officials and our Court members look for funding to better the County as a whole. Continue to push to stop State from pushing unfunded mandates on to Counties who have been had their budgets pushed to the edge costing County budget to move from Taxpayer’s well-being to support these mandates.
• Working to continue fixing drainage issues and public safety throughout the county. Continue to work on bringing more companies large and small to Bee County to have them help offset taxes needed to run the County. Working with the Sheriff Department to increase more deputies and jailers. Continue to fund and encourage more training for all County departments. Continue the transparency of Bee County with all issues brought before the Court. Will continue to meet and address all local issues within Bee County. Work very hard to create more harmony with the City and County on issues facing both parties. Working with Texas Department of Transportation and other companies to continue to look for more safety items like street lighting and School crossing lights in Skidmore.
Tino Olivares
• Retired Construction Manager with 33 years of service from Shell Oil Company managing both domestic and international people and projects. Managed a very large diverse group that consisted of Shell and Contract staff (Engineers, Coordinators, Inspectors, and administrative support). Responsible and accountable for developing and managing multi- million-dollar budgets (Greater than 600MM). Strong Construction experience, technical competencies, Leadership, and execution skills in all phases of construction activities. Proven track record of successfully, leading and delivering engineered equipment for mega projects.
• Bachelor of Science degree from Southeastern Louisiana University, Multiple certifications in Project Engineering. In-depth knowledge of procurement, construction management, inspection, expediting, and logistics required to execute and manage mega complex projects. Extensive knowledge and subject matter expert for engineered equipment and governmental regulations (CFR’s ect.). Skilled in Quality management Systems. Successfully managed and executed the delivery of major projects under budget and on time-detail and results oriented
• Passion for making lives better and improving the community while protecting our small-town values. Proven ability to develop budgets, manage and execute major contracts with contractors with an excellent understanding of commercial impacts to the county. Very strong collaborative skills to achieve common objectives. I would focus on the county needs and concerns of the people. I am committed to ensuring that when selecting contractors and or implementing policies that the voice of the people is represented. I have ability and interest to understand the needs of people at different levels, from the hands in the workforce to senior government officials. I see the people of the county as my customer that I am working for and representing. I have the experience and expertise in the areas of leadership, written and verbal communications, team building, project management and problem solving.
• Work closely with Road Administrator to recommend and ensure proper drainage and maintenance of roads and bridges. Open the lines of communication and ensure follow up. Reach out to community to ensure that their concerns are heard and address including farmer and ranchers. Ensure all contracts are properly scrutinized and qualified contractors are selected.
• Ensure the lowest tax rate is adopted without cutting county services. Be transparent with your tax dollars and consider the needs of the taxpayer first. Never violate your constitutional and God-given rights, including YOUR right to bear arms. Ensure our law enforcement, EMS, and volunteer fire departments are sufficiently equipped and trained. Address the needs of our local farmers and ranchers.