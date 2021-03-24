Elections building fixes could total $750K

The Bee County Commissioners Court soon will be tasked with deciding the future of the Bee County Elections Administration building.
Laura Warnix, the county’s elections administrator, addressed the commissioners during public comment at their March 8 meeting. She asked the commissioners court to consider at a future meeting whether the elections administration and the office of emergency management could be moved temporarily to the administrative side of the former Bee County Jail building, which was vacated in mid-2020.
“We have extensively looked at it and feel like it’s a feasible idea,” Warnix said.
The elections administration building, she said, was built around 1959. A recent examination by a contractor found various issues related to the building’s plumbing and walls. Commissioner Dennis DeWitt said when the contractor shone a flashlight at the point where the wall and floor meet, there were some spots where the light was visible on the other side.
County Judge Trace Morrill said earlier that the building is known to have water-intrusion issues whenever it rains.
Warnix said it could cost anywhere from $200,000 to $750,000 to repair all of the problems with the election administration building.
Because Warnix’s concerns were brought up during the public comment portion of the meeting, the commissioners were unable to take action.
They did, however, vote to hold two public hearings during their March 22 and April 12 meetings about setting the speed limit of Seventh Street in Skidmore at 25 mph. Commissioner Kenneth Haggard said there’s currently no speed limit signs on that street.
“If nothing’s posted, it’s 50 mph,” DeWitt said.
In other business the commissioners discussed the shortage of water at the Bee County Jail amid the winter weather emergency that occurred during the week of Feb. 14. Water service from the city of Beeville stopped when pumps froze due to electrical outages, resulting in a stoppage of water service. Then when water began flowing again, it needed to be boiled for a few days prior to being used for bathing, cooking or drinking.
“When you have a jail full of inmates and there is no water, you have a severe problem,” DeWitt said.
He mentioned a time when the former jail building was without water for 3-4 weeks due to an issue with the city’s water supply. As a result, DeWitt thought such an issue was addressed in the new facility’s design. It had been proposed to configure an above-ground storage tank to serve as a non-potable water source in the event of an emergency.
“I seem to remember that the design allowed for a water truck being hooked up outside,” said Commissioner Sammy Farias.
Chief Deputy Ronnie Jones of the Bee County Sheriff’s Office, who oversaw construction of the new jail on behalf of the county, said the allowance for hooking up a water truck outside was removed from the building’s final plans.