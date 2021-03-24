Elections building fixes could total $750K

A memorial to veterans sits just outside the Bee County Elections Administration building in Veteran's Plaza downtown. The building was built around 1959. A recent examination by a contractor found various issues related to the building’s plumbing and walls. Commissioner Dennis DeWitt said when the contractor shone a flashlight at the point where the wall and floor meet, there were some spots where the light was visible on the other side. County Judge Trace Morrill said that the building is known to have water-intrusion issues whenever it rains.