Continued problems with the building that houses the Bee County Elections Administration could prompt the Bee County Commissioners Court to temporarily relocate that department.
The commissioners, at their March 22 meeting, discussed a proposal to move both the elections administration and the Bee County & City of Beeville Office of Emergency Management to the former Bee County Sheriff’s Office building at 1511 E. Toledo St. That structure, which the commissioners court initially decided would be demolished, has sat unused since the sheriff’s office and jail were moved to their new location on Galloway Drive.
That move came after a lengthy construction process with various hiccups along the way, including a condensation issue that still has not been remedied inside the sheriff’s office portion of the building.
Since the summer of 2020, the building on Toledo Street has been vacant. Former Bee County Judge Stephanie Moreno, who was part of the commissioners court during much of the transition to the new jail, said officials prior to approving the project walked through the old jail with an architect in 2017 to determine the best option for the county.
“What we found was that it truly was in bad shape and it couldn’t serve what we needed it to do,” she said.
Moreno recalled that former Sheriff Carlos Carrizales Jr. raised concern over the foundation and exterior walls of the 28,320 square-foot jail portion of the building. The walls, she said, were in such poor condition that inmates were able to pass things between cells to one another.
“The former commissioners court voted unanimously to demolish it,” she said. “To hear that this is an option back up for discussion is surprising to me. We went round and round on this and we exhausted the discussion.”
On Page 5 of a 2017 study of the former sheriff’s office and jail, it mentioned the problems with the floors and walls of the jail side of the building. But when it came to the 6,800-square-foot sheriff’s office portion of the structure, the architect concluded that it still could be used for offices or storage. This is despite the Bee County Sheriff’s Office outgrowing that space.
The elections administration moved to its current location on St. Mary’s Street in 2017, said Elections Administrator Laura Warnix. The building, constructed in the 1950s, previously had been used by the Texas A&M University Extension Agency and a U.S. congressman, already had issues when elections personnel arrived.
“The main problem is the subfloor in the building,” she said.
The subfloor is wooden, and Warnix said soft spots have formed in the floor and she is concerned about the safety of employees. There also is water intrusion at the doors and windows because the wood has rotted around the frames and began to leak.
Furthermore, she said, the elections administration building has plumbing issues due to cast iron or galvanized pipes that are starting to collapse underneath the floor, causing low water pressure and toilets to overflow.
“Since we’re taking care of the voters, my concern is the safety,” Warnix said. “They have to park and walk across the street.”
A move from the elections administration building would be temporary while that building is repaired, she said.
Commissioner Dennis DeWitt sees moving into the former sheriff’s office as being able to get the elections office out of a deteriorating building and also as a means of providing a home from the emergency management office that is running out of space in its current location in the Bee County Justice Center where the 156th Judicial District attorney’s office is housed.
“We’ve got to do something,” DeWitt said. “We don’t have much choice.”
The commissioner believes that in a year when the county is in between major elections and with hurricane season starting June 1, that now is the perfect time for elections and emergency management personnel to move. The cost of making some modifications to the former sheriff’s office spaces is estimated to range between $20,000 to $25,000, DeWitt said. Those funds would come from proceeds of insurance settlement paid after another county building sustained water damage.
Emergency Management Director Ryan Garza said four people normally work in his office, but that a lot more come on board during crisis situations such as sever weather. The operations center is a large common area among the private offices used by prosecuting attorneys, investigators and administrative personnel, meaning that the current arrangement offers little privacy when confidential case information must be discussed.
Technology allows Garza and his coworkers to adapt and perform their jobs in any space.
“I could work out of my living room if I had to,” he said. “The biggest thing is that the DA handles all kinds of cases. They need their privacy.”
For Commissioner Sammy Farias, it is important that whatever move the commissioners court decides must be the most cost effective for the county’s taxpayers, which is why Garza, DeWitt, Warnix and he are among a subcommittee charged with figuring out the best option.
“I was elected to be a good steward of the taxpayer’s money,” Farias said.
He hopes that contractors are looking at the old jail and other buildings to determine which wold be the best fit. But to Farias, its structural issues present too many unknowns. He also is concerned with the feasibility of using just a portion of the building.
But because all buildings age, and the county being in a tight budget year due in large part to the COVID-19 pandemic, Farias knows all decisions must be made with the intention of stretching every dollar.
This is what we have been dealt,” he said.
Meanwhile, DeWitt said that if any member of the public has a better idea, he would be glad to discuss it with them.
“We’ve got to do something,” he said. “We have no choice.”