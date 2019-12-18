Elections Office offers voter registration, Ballot By Mail information

Registered Bee County voters who did not receive their new orange and white Voter Registration Card in December should call the Elections Administration Office at 361-621-1519 to verify the address that is on file for them. Anyone with an incorrect address will need to update their address at the office 107 S. St. Mary’s in order to receive a corrected registration. Voters who have moved and know their address is incorrect may download a voter application from the Bee County Elections website, fill it out, and mail it to the office for a correction to be processed or stop by to update their address.
It’s also time to request ballot by mail applications. Beginning Jan. 1, the Elections Administration Office may receive the Ballot by Mail applications for the 2020 elections. Applications must be completed annually and are not automatically sent. Annual applications for Ballot by Mail (BBM) may be requested for qualifying voters by calling 361-621-1519. Applications are also available on the Bee County Elections website and can be printed, completed and mailed to the Elections Administration Office P.O. Drawer B Beeville, TX 78104. Feb. 12 is the last day to request a BBM for the March Primary.