BEEVILLE – Trustees are asking the Beeville community for permission to build a new elementary school that will replace the district’s two aging structures.
It comes at a cost, though — $37.9 million.
Since March, a committee of community members, teachers and students have been meeting to discuss the needs of the district.
“We evaluated the current needs of the district and how to improve the learning spaces that will inspire bold, innovative leaders,” said Matt Ortega, seventh- and eighth-grade science pre-AP teacher at The Joe Barnhart Academy. “And we really took that to heart.
“Every meeting came down to what will help the students.”
Part of this was not just looking at Beeville but also the neighboring schools.
“We compared our facilities to other facilities in the area,” he said.
In the end, the decision was that the greatest need for the district was a new elementary school.
“This was our plan. This was our idea,” he told trustees Thursday just prior to their unanimous vote for the bond.
“This was the layout.
“I think the most important part was that we had students as part of this committee.”
Dr. Lizzy Asbury, with CEO of TransCend4, a company specializing in bond committee work, said Thursday evening, “I’m especially honored to have gone through this whole process with your committee and with your school district.
“It’s a very, I’d say, powerful process. And I think that we uncovered a lot of history with this group. And we talked through things, and we came to some very eye-opening data and statistics.
“We have some amazing committee members who are here in solidarity and support of each other.
“The one thing that we said throughout this entire process was, we’re here for kids.
“And that’s why they’re here tonight.”
This is the second time the district has asked the community to build a new elementary. The first failed to obtain voter approval.
This time, the district is using some of its reserves to fund the construction.
“We are footing the bill for all the necessary technology,” said Superintendent Dr. Marc Puig.
And unlike last time, the district is seeking a total bond considerably less than the $50 million sought previously. That amount included not just a new elementary but renovations throughout the district.
“The total proposition is considerably lower this time around and focused entirely on a new elementary school,” Puig said.
For the taxpayer, this bond will mean a tax increase.
“The tax impact on a home valued at $50,000 will be $94.65 annually; $7.88 per month or $0.26 cents per day,” he said. This home value is used as it is close to the average home value in the district.
“I am incredibly optimistic for the future of Beeville — great things are happening in our community,” Puig said. “I am inspired by the strong sense of urgency from our parents, taxpayers and community leaders to bring about positive change in Beeville.
“Education is the economic backbone of Beeville, and thus, we cannot separate education from economic development.
“Reinventing Beeville involves the entire community; and it begins with our school system.”
