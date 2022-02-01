The Coastal Bend College board of trustees appointed a new member for the second time in less than six months at its regular meeting Jan. 18.
The college’s trustees appointed 1984 alum and former Vice President of Student and Administrative Services Velma Elizalde to fill the Place 5 seat.
Elizalde will replace Martha Warner, who stepped down after nearly nine years on the board.
The new appointee will serve out Warner’s term, which runs through May.
“I will work to be an asset on the board. I will utilize my prior experience with CBC as a graduate, as a wife of a graduate, as a parent of graduates and as a former employee in making decisions,” Elizalde wrote in her letter of interest she submitted when applying for the vacant seat.
“I will bring the experience I gained as a former Beeville Independent School trustee to do what is best for students.”
Elizalde served as the college’s vice president of student and administrative services from 2011-13 and was the dean of student services prior to that from 2009-2011. From 1990 through 2009, she worked in four different positions at the college, including the director of grants and special projects and director of student and program development.
She graduated from Mathis High School in 1979, then received an Associate of Science from Coastal Bend College (then known as Bee County College) in 1984. She then earned a bachelor’s degree from Texas A&M-Corpus Christi and a master’s degree from Texas A&M-Kingsville.
“I personally owe the college a great debt for the many opportunities it afforded me, and my goal on the board will be to have those opportunities continued, improved and expanded for others,” she wrote in her letter of interest.
“I benefited from the excellent and affordable education the college provided as my husband and my four children completed their first two years of school at CBC.”
Elizalde also said in her letter of interest that she intended to fill the seat on a permanent basis when her appointment ends in May.
“I am deeply committed to the college and if appointed, my intentions are to pursue a permanent place on the board.”
Elizalde’s appointment came at the conclusion of the meeting after the trustees met in executive session for more than an hour and a half.
She was approved by a 4-2 vote. Eloy Rodriguez, Sid Arismendez, Carroll Lohse and Jerry Sanchez voted to appoint her with Victor Gomez and Mercy Flynn casting dissenting votes.
The board also interviewed HMD Early Childhood Center Principal Annette Sanchez and A.C. Jones High School teacher Raven Watson for the vacant seat.
Elizalde is the second appointment to the board since July, when Sanchez was chosen to replace Taylor Tomlin in the Place 7 seat.
The board tabled several items that appeared on the agenda, including a discussion about an early college proposal from Beeville ISD.
The proposal presented asked the college to waive some or all of the tuition and fees for early college students who are taking classes through the college, and also asked that the college provide a $600 stipend per course section for BISD staff.
The trustees ultimately tabled the item to allow President Justin Hoggard time to review the college’s current agreements with other early college high schools and compare them to the proposal made by BISD.
Athletics came up during two different discussions relating to agenda items.
The board unanimously passed an item for repairs to the artificial turf at Joe Hunter Field. The college will contract RS3 Turf to make repairs to the turf at the baseball facility.
The Round Rock-based company will remove portions of the existing turf and install “tearaway/replaceable velcro panels” in several areas on the field that are most prone to damage such as the pitcher’s mound, the batter’s boxes and the turf around the bases.
The college will pay $24,655 under the agreement.
The board also tabled an item that included discussion about an athletic fee.
The fee would be added to all students’ tuition as a way to raise funds for scholarship money for the college’s athletic programs.
Rodriguez, the vice chair of the board, voiced his support for the measure, but no specific plan was presented, leading to the item being tabled.
In other business, the board:
• Approved a budget amendment in the amount of $56,700 for an information technology purchase;
• Approved the purchase of a simulator for use in the EMT-training program in the amount of $128,838.44 from FAAC Inc.;
• Approved a $47,149.20 contract with Beck Brothers for a construction project in the dental hygiene darkroom;
• Approved the purchase of a vehicle from Aztec Chevrolet in the amount of $53,111.27;
• Tabled a discussion on using collected fees for the parking lot maintenance;
• Tabled a discussion about using CARES Act money for the purpose of offering free tuition;
• Approved resignations from two employees.
