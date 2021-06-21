Eminent domain reform bill heads to Abbott’s desk

After nearly six years of negotiations, an eminent domain reform bill known as House Bill 2730, passed the Texas Senate in the early morning hours on May 27. The bill will bring reforms that provide more accountability and transparency without creating litigation that often delays projects and increases costs for everyone involved.
This bill will help property owners who are seeking the best terms and compensation without having to visit a courtroom.
“We’ve been trying to move the ball on this issue for several years now,” Texas Farm Bureau Associate Legislative Director Joy Davis said when HB 2730 passed the Texas House earlier last month.
“We feel like this is a good first step on trying to make the eminent domain process just a little bit more of an even playing field for landowners.”
Some of the key components of the bill are as follows:
• The Landowner’s Bill of Rights will remain at the Office of the Attorney General but will now require public input into its contents.
• The Landowner’s Bill of Rights will include information notifying a property owner of the right to file a complaint for misconduct conducted by a certified easement or right-of-way agent.
• The Landowner’s Bill of Rights will now include an addendum with a list of the easement terms required that may be included in an instrument of conveyance.
• Certified easement or right-of-way agents will be required to complete additional education/training in the area of property acquisition, including ethics.
• The condemning entities will be required to provide additional information with an initial offer, including a statement regarding damages to the remainder and an instrument that includes minimum easement terms.
• Inclusion of procedural timelines once a condemnation petition is filed, including timing of appointment of special commissioners
Texas Oil & Gas Association President Todd Staples said of the bill’s passage, “After many years and multiple legislative sessions working with stakeholders to craft an agreement, we applaud the Texas Legislature for passing an eminent domain reform bill that guarantees private property rights are respected and preserved throughout the eminent domain process while ensuring that essential infrastructure, such as energy pipelines, roads, electric lines and high-speed internet lines, can be built.”
He added that with Texas being one of the fastest growing states in the nation, infrastructure needs to meet the demands of the ever expanding population across the state.
“Every Texan relies on electric transmission lines, roads, drainage and flood control and pipelines for water, oil, natural gas and transportation fuels,” Staples said. “The expansion of this infrastructure – while also protecting private property rights – is essential to the state’s continued growth and success. We hope Gov. (Greg) Abbott will sign this important bill into law.”
As of publication, Gov. Abbott had not signed HB 2730.
