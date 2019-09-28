Engineering activities bring students to school on day off

BEEVILLE – St. Mary’s Academy Charter School students have a day off on the first Friday of each month. First Fridays are scheduled as teacher planning and staff development days. So why was the school library full of students? Engineering and robotics, that’s why.
Robotics and engineering tech coordinator and RACE team coach Ken Nagle’s goal is to get more students participating in the local and regional science fair, specifically in engineering, robotics and computer programming. To achieve this goal, the school will have science team workshops on each first Friday and as part of the afterschool program.
The all-day First Friday program’s goal is to demonstrate simple principles that can become an area of investigation for a winning science fair entry. During the afterschool Friday’s program, teams can develop and work on their projects with the help of Nagle, Robotics Team Coach Dr. Becky Simonson and Robotics After School Teacher Nicklos Hernandez.
During the first workshop on Sept. 6, students were introduced to a KEVO, which is a simple device which lights up and plays a siren noise when the human body closed the circuit. Students learned they could conduct electricity.
Fifth grader Mia said, “Well, we knew that humans were able to be electrocuted, so it makes sense that they can have the electricity flow through them.”
The students went on to test how an individual closing the KEVO circuit differed from a large group closing the circuit. With 10 people holding hands or touching fingertips, the device did not blink as brightly, and the siren seemed to play at a slower speed than when an individual held it.
Kendall, a sixth grader, explained to the other students that the distance traveled caused a loss of some power – a concept Nagle elaborated on as resistance.
The students went on to test touching the object to different items and trying to close the circuit. Kendall’s glasses closed the circuit; why didn’t Simonson’s? The metal table leg closed the circuit, but Popsicle sticks did not. The students concluded that some things were better conductors of electricity.
Interestingly, William brought what appeared to be a metal insulated water bottle. It did not conduct electricity! It took a while to figure out why all the other metal objects appeared to conduct the electricity very well but the bottle did not. Finally, someone noted that the metal bottle appeared to be coated with some type of clear plastic. This led the students to discuss the role of insulation in working with electricity.
The main activities of the day focused on simple machines and the use of mechanical energy. Mechanical energy is the energy that is possessed by an object due to its motion or its position. The students built catapults which used the lever, a stick or beam propped up by a fulcrum (a pivoting point.) A lever is one of the six simple machines which will be investigated on First Fridays.
The students tested the catapults for two main areas: the maximum height achieved and the ability to hit and/or disable the target, which was a Lego wall. The students were able to compete with one or more of their catapult designs. The two tested designs were the Majonel and Onager. The Majonel design was closer to a traditional catapult. The Onager was two Popsicle sticks in a “v” shape held together by rubber bands over a stack of Popsicle sticks which acted as a fulcrum.
Nagle plans to continue with the simple machines for next month’s activity. He is planning for the long-term investigation based on students’ interest. “My ultimate go is to see a student in kindergarten, who continues and improves an area of exploration and interest in first, second grade,” he said.
Nagle is working with students on science fair ideas in engineering, robotics and computer programming in K through 6th grade. Fourth and 5th science instructor Tiffany Parkhill and Nancy Cavalin, sixth grade science and tech apps instructor, are working with 4th through 6th on science fair projects in multiple categories. The St. Mary’s Science Fair will be scheduled for some time at the end of December or early January.