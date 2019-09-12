BEEVILLE – Enrollment is up at Coastal Bend College.
The latest figures show that 400 more students are enrolled in classes this fall compared to this time last year.
Bernie Saenz, spokesman at CBC, said that this semester, 4,903 students are enrolled compared to last year’s 4,505.
“The driving force behind the increase in enrollment was the energetic spirit of staff and faculty college-wide in assisting our students with the enrollment process,” Saenz said. “Enrollment management requires coherent, data-informed and methodical approaches.
“Adding to this strength, the college also initiated numerous data-driven communication campaigns to assist with enrollment.”
The community college has been working to expand its programs recently.
During past college board meetings, discussions have been ongoing as to ways to improve the dual credit program, which is included in this enrollment figure. There also have been changes that will help instructors do their jobs more efficiently and remove restrictions that could be seen as hindering.
More students mean more money for the college from the state.
“The state of Texas appropriates the majority of funds to institutions of higher education through a biennial General Appropriations Act,” Saenz said. “This is facilitated through an outcomes-based model formula that includes contact hours.
“The actual amount is yet to be determined,” he said.
“The increase in enrollment means the college is able to impact additional lives through fulfillment of our mission and goals.”