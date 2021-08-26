More than 17,000 Coastal Bend students will start school with the supplies they need thanks to Operation Supply Our Students (SOS), an initiative spearheaded by United Way of the Coastal Bend in partnership with H-E-B and KRIS Communications.
Now in its 31st year, Operation SOS is a community-wide fundraiser and school supply drive that provides basic school supplies to students in Bee, Brooks, Duval, Jim Wells, Live Oak, Kenedy, Kleberg, Nueces, Refugio and San Patricio counties.
A total of 43 public school districts will receive supplies through this year’s Operation SOS, including:
• Beeville ISD
• George West ISD
• Gregory-Portland ISD
• Ingleside ISD
• Mathis ISD
• Odem-Edroy ISD
• Pawnee ISD
• Pettus ISD
• Refugio ISD
• Sinton ISD
• Skidmore-Tynan ISD
• Taft ISD
• Three Rivers ISD
• Tuloso-Midway ISD
• Woodsboro ISD
Once received, administrators within each school district work to ensure that the school supplies go to students with the greatest need.
“We’re humbled by the number of individuals and businesses who have graciously donated school supplies, money, or their time to Operation SOS,” said Libby Averyt, President and CEO of United Way of the Coastal Bend. “Thanks to their generous support, we’ll be able to help many students start the school year with the basic tools they need to be successful.”
This year’s event has been aided by community support, as well as H-E-B, KRIS Communications, Bank of America Foundation, Carr, Riggs and Ingram CPAs & Advisors, Chemours, First Community Bank in Portland, First State Bank of Texas, Friends 4 Causes, The Hidden Door Corpus Christi, Hilliard Martinez Gonzales, HOLT CAT Corpus Christi, the John G. and Marie Stella Kenedy Memorial Foundation, Kleberg Bank, NuStar Energy, Port Corpus Christi, Rosendin Foundation, The Selena Foundation, Turner Industries, Valero Corpus Christi Refineries, Zachry Engineering Corporation-Corpus Christi Office, Zachry Group at Cheniere and Zachry JVIC.
United Way of the Coastal Bend maintains a four-star rating on Charity Navigator and improves lives by mobilizing the caring power of community. With a focus on the basic building blocks for a good life, United Way of the Coastal Bend supports programs that serve people in the areas of education, health and financial stability. For more information on how you can join United Way and its partners to build a stronger community, visit www.uwcb.org, call 361-882-2529, or follow United Way of the Coastal Bend on Facebook.