Have you ever seen a tiger jump through a hoop over fire?

Joslyn Jones, 8, a member of 4-H made it happen on a cupcake. 

On May 23, Bee County 4-H hosted an event featuring contests for Ag Product Identification and cupcake wars.

“We’ve been working on these cupcakes all weekend,” said Jennifer Jones, mother of four children who participate in 4-H. “We’re living on sugar right now.”

Jones said 4-H is important to her three daughters and son because of the valuable skills it teaches them.

“They can use the skills they learn here about food and animals their whole life,” she said. “They did all the research on their own and looked up recipes and ingredients all week. I helped out a little here and there, but this was all them.”

The contest was open to all 4-H, FFA, FCCLA and Clover Kids members.

The cupcake wars theme was “carnival.”

Ag Product ID results 

Bee County Chicas first place seniors – Devyn Rios, Clara Roznovsky, Caylee Fuller and Addie Brown

Lone Ranger second place intermediates – Luke Roznovsky

Good Ol’ Boys first place juniors – Levi Roznovsky, Brayden Hinkle and John Hinkle

Serape Sisters second place juniors – Brylee Perkins, Leah Roznovsky and Sydney O’Brien

First place Senior Individual – Devyn Rios

Second place Senior Individual – Addie Brown

Fourth place Senior Individual – Clara Roznovsky 

Fifth place Senior Individual – Caylee Fuller

Fourth place Intermediate Individual – Luke Roznovsky

First place Junior Individual – Brayden Hinkle 

Second place Junior Individual – John Hinkle

Third place Junior Individual – Leah Roznovsky

Fourth place Junior Individual – Brylee Perkins

Sixth place Junior Individual – Levi Roznovsky

Top Clover Kid Score – Tinlee

Second High Score Clover Kids – Tace Fuller

Cupcake Wars

Senior People’s Choice – Clara Roznovsky

Intermediate People’s Choice – Luke Roznovsky

Junior People’s Choice – John Hinkle

First place Senior Cupcake Wars – Clara Roznovsky

Second place Senior Cupcake Wars – Devyn Rios

First place Intermediate Cupcake Wars – Luke Roznovsky

First place Junior Cupcake Wars – Brylee Perkins

Second place Junior Cupcake Wars – Levi Roznovsky

Third place Junior Cupcake Wars – Brayden Hinkle

