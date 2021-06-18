Have you ever seen a tiger jump through a hoop over fire?
Joslyn Jones, 8, a member of 4-H made it happen on a cupcake.
On May 23, Bee County 4-H hosted an event featuring contests for Ag Product Identification and cupcake wars.
“We’ve been working on these cupcakes all weekend,” said Jennifer Jones, mother of four children who participate in 4-H. “We’re living on sugar right now.”
Jones said 4-H is important to her three daughters and son because of the valuable skills it teaches them.
“They can use the skills they learn here about food and animals their whole life,” she said. “They did all the research on their own and looked up recipes and ingredients all week. I helped out a little here and there, but this was all them.”
The contest was open to all 4-H, FFA, FCCLA and Clover Kids members.
The cupcake wars theme was “carnival.”
Ag Product ID results
Bee County Chicas first place seniors – Devyn Rios, Clara Roznovsky, Caylee Fuller and Addie Brown
Lone Ranger second place intermediates – Luke Roznovsky
Good Ol’ Boys first place juniors – Levi Roznovsky, Brayden Hinkle and John Hinkle
Serape Sisters second place juniors – Brylee Perkins, Leah Roznovsky and Sydney O’Brien
First place Senior Individual – Devyn Rios
Second place Senior Individual – Addie Brown
Fourth place Senior Individual – Clara Roznovsky
Fifth place Senior Individual – Caylee Fuller
Fourth place Intermediate Individual – Luke Roznovsky
First place Junior Individual – Brayden Hinkle
Second place Junior Individual – John Hinkle
Third place Junior Individual – Leah Roznovsky
Fourth place Junior Individual – Brylee Perkins
Sixth place Junior Individual – Levi Roznovsky
Top Clover Kid Score – Tinlee
Second High Score Clover Kids – Tace Fuller
Cupcake Wars
Senior People’s Choice – Clara Roznovsky
Intermediate People’s Choice – Luke Roznovsky
Junior People’s Choice – John Hinkle
First place Senior Cupcake Wars – Clara Roznovsky
Second place Senior Cupcake Wars – Devyn Rios
First place Intermediate Cupcake Wars – Luke Roznovsky
First place Junior Cupcake Wars – Brylee Perkins
Second place Junior Cupcake Wars – Levi Roznovsky
Third place Junior Cupcake Wars – Brayden Hinkle
