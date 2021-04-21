Like many A.C. Jones High School seniors, Robert Renaud could not wait to escape what he considered the “boring and uninspiring town” of Beeville to pursue his dreams. Forty years later, in his home in a suburb of Warsaw, Poland, Robert has a different view of his home town: he misses it—and he appreciates it!
Robert’s paternal ancestors came to Brownsville from France around 1850, settling on a land grant called “El Rincón de los Renaud.” (“the Renaud corner”) His father, Robert Sr., was born on the King Ranch and later served in World War II, returning to continuing segregation and discrimination against Mexican-Americans in South Texas.
His mother came to the U.S. from San Luis Potosí, Mexico, in 1948 at age 17, escaping an abusive, arranged marriage to a much older man. In Brownsville, she found work in a restaurant owned by Robert Sr.’s aunt, where she met him. They were married and had eight children.
“Most of us are university graduates,” Robert Jr. says. He credits his mother with inspiring them to get university degrees. “¡Aprovéchete de las oportunidades de los Estados Unidos!” she insisted. (“Take advantage of the opportunities of the U.S.!”)
His older sister Barbara Renaud González of San Antonio, a writing instructor, wrote a novel, “Golondrina, Why Did You Leave Me?” based on their mother’s life. (I have purchased her book and plan to read it soon.) Barbara is a friend of well-known Chicana writer Sandra Cisneros.
One of their brothers teaches in Austin.
The Renaud family came to Beeville in the 1960s, and Robert grew up here. His favorite high school class was Kay Ford’s history class. “She occasionally talked to us in Spanish, took us on field trips to the missions in Goliad and in San Antonio and encouraged us to appreciate our Hispanic heritage,” he remembers.
He also loved the exciting pep rallies and football games. “When the football team came into the gym for our Friday pep rally we went wild! We screamed and yelled and screamed some more. These young men were our heroes,” he remembers.
Robert was too skinny to play football—skateboarding was his sport. But he and his friends attended all the football games, enjoying the band’s music and watching the cheerleaders and half-time shows. They also enjoyed cruising around the Sonic and going to Port Aransas—lots of good times!
Robert’s dream was to teach overseas. He went to Austin and took his basic courses at Austin Community College before enrolling at the University of Texas at Austin, where he especially enjoyed his anthropology classes—and studied Spanish. He made many trips to Mexico, where he visited pyramids and other archeological sites.
After he graduated from UT, he spent time in Austin, working in restaurants and enjoying the university environment—and Barton Springs. He taught English one summer in Taiwan, then served as a volunteer English teacher in Nicaragua.
From those experiences, he learned that he enjoyed teaching adults, and enrolled in a master’s program in adult and developmental education at Texas State University, working as an instructor while doing his graduate studies.
Some 14 years ago, Robert had the opportunity to teach at a summer camp in a small town in Poland, and he enjoyed that experience so much that a couple of years later, he returned to teach English in conjunction with schools in the Warsaw area. He met and married his wife Renata Agnieszka Karwowska, a young lawyer, and Poland is now his home.
In addition to teaching English—and occasionally some Spanish classes—Robert presents popular workshops about Texas. He tells his Polish audiences about Texas Polish settlements — Panna Maria, Falls City, Cestohowa and Kosciusko — and he teaches them to dance the “Cotton-Eyed Joe.” “They love it,” he says with a smile.
Robert now speaks “conversational” Polish, as well as English and Spanish.
Before the pandemic, he taught English at several immigration centers, where most of the students are highly educated immigrants from Syria and Iran. “You have to have money to run away from those countries,” Robert explains.
Now he is teaching primarily by Zoom and indulging in his favorite hobby, art. He plans to bring some of his paintings to his friend Raul Salinas’ bookstore in Austin, “La Resistencia,” for a show titled “A Chicano from Beeville in Europe,” probably in early 2022. At that time he plans to bring Renata to Beeville to meet his friends here.
In the meantime, he would be happy to Zoom with classes at A.C. Jones. He likes to encourage students to go to college as the best way to achieve their dreams. (Teachers interested in arranging a session with Robert may email him at bobrenaud74@hotmail.com.)
He would like to attend the upcoming reunion of the Class of ’81, but it’s at a time when he can’t come, so he hopes that his classmates will get in touch with him through Facebook.
And he anticipates his next visit to Beeville, since it’s been six or seven years since he came back to Texas. “I miss Beeville. I miss her friendly people. I miss hearing Texas talk. I miss hearing Spanish. I miss tacos,” he reminisces.
My former Spanish student Gabriel Smith, a family connection of Robert’s, put us in touch online; now I will look forward to meeting Robert in person.