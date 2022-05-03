Beeville residents will be lacing up their running shoes on April 30 when the Coastal Bend College dental hygiene students launch their 5K color run.
According to Linda Millard, an assistant professor of dental hygiene, this event is designed as a fundraiser for the dental hygiene students.
“The students need to take a state written board and a clinical board, which is quite costly for them,” said Millard. “We find ways to try to fund their budget to help them out with other things.”
Tickets for the event run $35 for an adult and $15 for children between 5 and 17. Family and group packages are also available. Registrations for the event will be accepted on the day of the race.
The 5K color run will take place on April 30 from 7 a.m. to noon at the CBC walking trail. During color runs, runners are covered in different colored powders as they progress. The powder being used for this particular color run has been designed to wash out easily.
