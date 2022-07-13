Every one of us, grandparents, parents, students, teachers, school personnel and community members, were shocked and horrified by the recent terrible massacre of students and two teachers at Uvalde’s Robb Elementary School.
My cousin Anna Dabney expressed her reaction in a sonnet:
We grieve with you
We write to reach out to you in your grief
For your children whose lives on earth were brief.
Our tears for their loss combine with your own.
May you feel, somehow, you don’t grieve alone.
Our writers seek to embrace your vision
To replace the hatred and division
With a change in hearts that begins a new day
When children in school will not pass away.
We support you in your righteous mission
To take assault weapons out of commission;
Pass laws making gun violence less likely,
With the Senate not treating it lightly.
Be assured we support you and your cause
To enlist many with you, without pause.
– Anna Henny Dabney
Anna is my third cousin whom I met through the online genealogy site 23 and Me. Our great-grandmothers were sisters, both daughters of Alexander Findley Cox and Amelia Atlee Cox, who are buried in Beeville’s Greenwood Cemetery. Cox brought his family to Goliad in 1856, and many of them stayed in South Texas.
Anna grew up in Corpus Christi, but has lived in Oakland, California, for much of her adult life. After “meeting” her online, I met her in person in 2018 when she visited her cousin (and mine) Evelyn Malone and husband, Larry, who live near Austin.
She came for a Beeville visit in 2019, during her visit with her brother in Portland. She has invited me to Oakland, but I haven’t made it there yet. We correspond frequently by email.
Anna is part of a writers’ group in Oakland that shares their work, and this poem was her response to the Uvalde tragedy. She has taught second through fifth grades, so she knows that age group well, and has shed tears for the children who died.
Excellent visit
We just had an excellent visit with daughter Mariana and family, who enjoy coming to Texas in the summer, in spite of the heat.
Ray and Ana are both cross country runners and wanted to stay in condition during their visit. Ray recently graduated from high school in Carlisle, Pennsylvania, and will be a freshman at the University of Maryland in Baltimore County this fall. He will run with the cross country team. Ana will be a freshman at the Carlisle High School, where she will be on her school’s team.
After Mariana saw a family of javelinas in the neighbor’s pasture on one of her early morning walks, Ana decided she preferred to go to the Coastal Bend College track with Mariana for her exercise. They reported many other early morning walkers, out to beat the heat.
Eric and Mariana continued to brave walking the Gill Ranch Road, and saw no more javelinas.
Ray went into town and ran every evening, beginning at sunset, starting at H-E-B and running down Washington Street to CBC and back. He says he now knows Beeville better than most Beevillians.
During the hot afternoons, a 1,000-piece jigsaw puzzle entitled “Cats in the Room” was put together, and several games of dominoes and liar’s dice were played (all the Bondys are cat lovers).
Back to the books
Now that our family has returned home, I’m enjoying lots of good reading. I especially liked Kelly Irvin’s “The Beekeeper’s Son,” about an Amish family in Bee County. There aren’t a lot of novels set some five miles from our home, so this was fun to read.
Irvin has written many novels about Amish families, and I plan to read more of them, especially the two sequels to “The Beekeeper’s Son.”
I also enjoyed reading “Lady Almina and the Real Downtown Abbey” and its sequel, “Lady Catherine, the Earl and the Real Downton Abbey,” both written by the Countess of Carnarvon, the owner of the famous British landmark made famous by the TV series.
Interestingly, the story of the real people is not that different from the fictional story we saw in the series.
I’m now enjoying another murder mystery by Rita Mae Brown and her cat Squeaky Pie – “Puss ‘n Cahoots.” Mrs. Murphy (the principal cat of the house), her cat “sister” Pewter and their dog “sister” Tucker help their human Harry solve mysteries in a small town near Charlottesville, Virginia. Since Harry and her husband Fair, the town veterinarian, are natives of Crozet, Virginia, they know everyone in town and help when problems arise – as they frequently do.
It’s an interesting series, with good characters, if you need reading suggestions. (The first book in the series is “Wish You Were Here.”)
I’m now hoping that the news will bring no more reports of tragedies, and I can stick to “solving” the crimes in my mystery series. Enjoy your summer.