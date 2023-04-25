Wildlife is amazing and every now and then, something stands out by exhibiting behavior that is nothing short of impressive. I’m talking about a mockingbird. You know, that noisy gray bird that shows patches of white when flying. There is nearly one on every bush, tree and rooftop trying to defend their little piece of the earth.
The Northern Mockingbird is actually the state bird of Texas. The beloved songster is also claimed by Tennessee, Florida, Mississippi and Arkansas. I’m probably preaching to the choir here talking about mockers, but if you’ve read some of my past articles, I’m a recent Texan who moved here from Ohio last summer.
It was an uncommon sight to see a mockingbird in Northeast Ohio, so hopefully you’ll understand my admiration of these mimic birds. I had read and heard that they can learn and repeat over 200 different sounds, and they are also known to sing at night, especially during breeding season.
They will generally repeat a note three times, then transition into the next sound in their repertoire. They are also known as fierce defenders of their turf. They will try and chase away animals bigger than themselves.
In recent weeks, we’ve been treated to the songs of a local bachelor mocker. Usually he starts at first light and continues for hours. Most of the time, it’s enjoyable to try and pick out the different birds and other sounds he is repeating, but sometimes, the hours-long non-stop chorus just above our deck can get a bit annoying.
I’ve had a couple experiences with this mockingbird over the last week that turned my sometimes annoyance into complete adoration. One morning, for some reason I woke up at 4:00 am. It was warm out and still pitch black so I decided to have my morning coffee on the deck.
The dead silence was broken just before 4:30 with the sound of a siren. No lights, just a siren. Kinda soft, short and distant, but it was hard to tell where it came from. Then again, a few seconds later, this time it was louder followed by crickets and what sounded like spring peeper frogs. It was that darn mockingbird high atop the live oak tree in our yard.
He on-and-off made repeated strange calls for quite some time. Some I could discern but most were unrecognizable. They were sounds of the night, different from anything I’d heard him do during the day. That’s one smart bird. I couldn’t wait until my wife woke up so I could tell her. I still don’t know if she believed me.
The second encounter happened about three days later. I’m going to get off track a little bit but it will all make sense. We have an orange cat by the name of Chester. He is mostly a house cat and he does enjoy wandering around the yard a few times a day.
Since Chester does go out, my wife insisted that he wear a collar, so now he sports a blue collar with a tiny bell on it. When he runs or scratches, his bell jingles. Maybe you can guess where I’m going with this.
First off, Chester shows no interest in mockingbirds. I suspect that he has been pecked a few times already and has learned a lesson. He seems more interested in chasing lizards around in the landscape bushes.
Back to the second encounter. I was doing some spring cleaning in the shed when I heard Chester just outside. Not a meow but a jingle. It was odd because I left him in the house. I looked around called, no Chester. A minute later I heard the jingle again. This time I went in the house looking and sure enough, he was sleeping in the bed just as I thought. Okay, I’ve had ringing in my ears for years but never jingles, what’s going on? As I walked back out, there it was again, jingle, jingle, jingle followed by a green jay and then a great kiskadee. You guessed it, the mocker. I sure hope all of his amazing sounds and songs land him a mate, because that mockingbird is one cool bird.