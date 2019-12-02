BEEVILLE – The 42nd annual Advent Music Festival will be held on Sunday, Dec. 8, at 3 p.m. at Faith Lutheran Church.
This event is usually held on the first Sunday in December; however, when the first Sunday falls on the same weekend as Thanksgiving, the event is moved to the second Sunday of the month.
Faith invites everyone in the community to join them for this wonderful free concert. Stevenson said, “This year’s Advent Music Festival promises to be another great concert. I say that every year, and yet somehow we keep getting better and better.”
For many families in the community, the Advent Music Fest concert is a tradition that marks the beginning of the holiday season. There is always a wide range of musical styles with performances from choirs, soloists, praise and worship groups, guitar groups, handbell choirs, pianists and organists all playing Advent and Christmas songs and hymns.
“There are other groups we expect to hear from, and we will have a few more soloists, so while this is already an impressive program, there will still be some additional performances added,” Stevenson said.
“We are so very honored to have the A.C. Jones Trojan Choir, under the direction of Cesar Galviz, participating again this year to provide the finale performance,” he added. “This is sure to be an outstanding and wonderful afternoon of music.”
During the concert, Faith Lutheran also will award the 2019 Frieda Hartzendorf/Kay Past Advent Music Scholarship to a young person who has participated in the Advent Music Festival and will be attending college in the fall of 2020. The application deadline for the scholarship has been extended to Saturday, Nov. 23.
For more information, contact Stevenson at 361-318-6498.