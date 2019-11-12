BEEVILLE – Scholarship forms are now available for the Frieda Hartzendorf/Kay Past Advent Music Scholarship.
This December will be the 42nd year that Faith Lutheran Church has hosted the Annual Advent Music Festival. The Beeville Music Club began the Advent Music Festival in 1955, and in 1977, Faith Lutheran took on the responsibility of hosting this special event after their church was completed.
Originally a showcase for area choirs, the concert now features many talented musicians including choirs, gospel groups, praise bands, handbell choirs and soloists from area churches and schools performing both Advent and Christmas music. For many individuals and families, this concert is a tradition that marks the beginning of the holiday season.
Four years ago, to mark the 60th anniversary of this special ecumenical event Faith Lutheran began awarding an annual $500 scholarship. The scholarship fund is supported by donations at the festival, and the proceeds from Faith’s annual rummage sale held every November.
The scholarship is awarded annually to a high school senior, college freshman or college sophomore who has performed at a previous Advent Music Festival. Applicants must fill out an application and complete a short essay. The scholarship recipient will be announced during the concert on Dec. 8.
Last year the Advent Scholarship was renamed the Frieda Hartzendorf/Kay Past Advent Music Scholarship to honor Harzendorf and Past for their lifelong commitments of bringing music to and sharing music with our community.
Students who would like a scholarship application can pick one up at Faith Lutheran Church Office or from the choir department at A.C. Jones High School.
The free concert will be held on Sunday, Dec. 8, and Faith Lutheran invites everyone to save the date on their calendars. Additional details will be released as the concert date approaches.