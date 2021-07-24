The husband and I journeyed to South Padre for a conference for commissioners and judges. The husband spent class time taking required continuing education credits needed to be compliant while I went on excursions to the turtle center, and the bird and alligator sanctuary.
The husband had a few hours free on the last day, allowing us to tour through Port Isabel Lighthouse which was one of his parks when he was Regional Director for Texas Parks and Wildlife. The island has changed since the last time he was down there. The growth has been phenomenal.
While touring around the island, I noticed huge dead Norfork Pines everywhere. Even South Padre didn’t escape the ravages of Uri!
My garden’s recovery continues – the wonderful rains are instrumental in that recovery. The wee hours of Tuesday morning brought 4.5 inches, no watering for a while. Cows are wading through high grass at the ranch, very strange for July!
While I’m almost through with the cleanup from the freeze and oak leaves, I decided to take time to enjoy the planting part of gardening. After all, all work and no fun makes for an unhappy gardener! Some of the new additions to the garden are for the butterflies and the bees.
Uri destroyed the dwarf powder puffs I had in containers just inside the front courtyard. Every time I went out into the courtyard, the empty containers were a reproach to my sensibilities so I headed to the nursery looking for something to replace them with. Happy to say they had the powder puffs (Calliandra haematocephala Nana) in stock.
The puffs are the perfect plant that will tolerate a lot of heat to put in the containers in the front courtyard. The plants, native to India, Mexico, Madagascar, South America and United States, are covered in rosy red powder puff blooms all summer. Each showy bloom is made up of hundreds of stamens that are attractive to both butterflies and hummingbirds. They have bipinnately compound leaves that emerge with a pink cast but mature to dark green. The oblong shaped leaves fold up in the heat of the day and at night.
Powder puffs belong to a large genus of tropical plants that is made up of small ornamental trees and flowering shrubs. Powder Puffs can reach 10 ft. tall and 10 ft. wide. Dwarf varieties grow 3 to 6 ft. tall and wide. To maintain their size and shape, prune after flowering is over in the spring. They should be planted in full sun in well-drained soil. While the information on them says they are hardy to zone 9. I lost one when we had two consecutive days in the 20s and then there was Uri. Make sure to have them in a protected location.
They can be grown from seed. For best results, pour hot tap water over the seeds and allow them to soak for 24-48 hours. Germination takes 1 to 3 weeks. They can also be propagated with stem tip cuttings taken in the spring. Dip cuts in a rooting hormone and place in a peat moss/perlite mix until cuttings are well rooted.
Be sure to check plants regularly for pests. They are susceptible to infestations of spider mites, aphids and mealybugs. They are a beautiful shrub and well worth the effort.
Coneflowers, a favorite of mine and butterflies, are in bloom. Purple cone flowers (Echinacea purpurea) a favorite butterfly attractor is a sun-loving perennial that forms a clump of long stemmed showy flowers with drooping rays surrounding a large beehive like central cone.
Hybridizers have been busy creating a rainbow of colors in this cheery flower. The flower colors range from pink to yellow to sunset orange. The plants like sun to partial shade and are a member of the Asteraceae family. They are drought-tolerant and easy to grow in most soils. They don’t like being overwatered. Have to hope all the rain we are having won’t hurt them.
Plant roots that are at least three years old or older are the primary part of the plant with medicinal value. All parts of the plant have medicinal value. It is an antibiotic that fights infections and good for lymph and immune systems. The seeds are considered toxic and can cause hallucinations. The native Echinacea was widely used by the North American Plains Indians for its medicinal qualities. It became well known and used for the prevention of colds when a Swiss herbal supplement maker was erroneously told that native tribes used it to prevent colds. While native tribes didn’t use Echinacea for the common cold, some Plains tribes did use it for cold symptoms. The Kiowa used it for coughs and sore throats, the Pawnee for headaches and the Lakota as a pain medication. Personally, I grow it because it’s beautiful and the butterflies love it.
Happy days, the Lion’s Ear Mint (Leonotis leonurus) has come back from the roots. The plant is native to South Africa and a showy member of the mint family. It was one of the first South African plants brought back to Europe for cultivation. You can spot members of the mint family by their square stems.
The semi-evergreen shrub is grown as a tender perennial. It grows four to six feet tall and wide. It tolerates drought and needs good drainage. It tends to get leggy. Prune it back fairly hard in spring. It is also known for its medicinal and mild psychoactive properties.
It blooms from spring to fall in our area. The square stems carry opposite pairs of narrow, pointed, toothed 2 to 5 inch leaves. Blooms appear in dense, ball-shaped whorled flower clusters to four inches across appearing at regular intervals up and down the stems. Each cluster is composed of orange, tubular, 2 inch flowers that are covered with fine hairs. The plant is a butterfly and hummingbird attractor.
Planting for pollinators is necessary for the success and beauty of your garden.
Happy gardening.