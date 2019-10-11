American Dreamer to bring folk music to distillery Oct. 12

BEEVILLE – The American Dreamer orchestral folk group will present the Beeville Concert Association’s next offering Saturday, Oct. 12, at 7:30 p.m. at the Coastal Bend Distillery Event Room, 201 N. Madison St.
The concert is partially funded by a generous grant from the Texas Commission on the Arts.
Three classically trained string players, a rock drummer and a folk singer will bring a sound that, while steeped in both folk and classical music, is not precisely either. Beautifully blended strings, coupled with honest lyrics and rich vocal harmonies in both traditional and contemporary songs, will provide a delightful evening for listeners.
Admission for adults is $10 at the door or a BCA season ticket (which may be purchased at the door for $40 for the season’s remaining six concerts). Admitted free are all students through high school age, an adult accompanied by two students, and Coastal Bend College students.