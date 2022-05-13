It was off to Galveston for the South Central Region Garden Clubs Convention. One of the fun things we did was a trip to the Moody Gardens Rain Forest. It was filled with exotic birds, monkeys and denizen from the Amazon River and oh my, the plants. I was so caught up in the beauty of the rain forest that I missed the first bus.
Another cool thing we did in preparation for the convention was the Penny Pines contest. Through National Garden Clubs we have an agreement with the Forestry Service and with a $68 donation we purchase seedlings to reforest areas that have been devastated by wildfire, floods, hurricanes, insects and other issues. The plantations can range from 200 seedlings to a lessor number depending on the type of tree.
Arkansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico and Texas, all members of SCR, encouraged their clubs to donate $68 for Penny Pine Plantations. The state and the club with the most plantations would each have one donated in their honor. Being the competitive soul I am, I told my clubs to please “Don’t make me walk the walk of shame” since we hosted the convention in Texas. I’m happy to report we won with 136 plantations – I have a lot of thank you notes to write.
We had many great programs, one of which was on bulbs. Our presenter was Robert Martinez, a master gardener and member of A&M Garden Club. He is an heirloom bulb rustler, rescuing bulbs from abandoned home sites. Many of the bulbs can be traced to the early 1800s, brought to Texas by early settlers. One thing about heirloom bulbs – after surviving and multiplying at old forsaken home sites they can deal with anything making them the perfect addition to your garden.
Lucky for me, Robert brought bulbs for sale and since I had the SUV, there was plenty of space for bulbs. One of my treasured new additions for the garden is the Byzantine glad (Galdiolus byzantinus). The graceful wild Byzantine gladiolus has “shocking magenta” flowers. Be careful when purchasing for there are many impostors.
It is a relic of the ancient grain fields and known as the corn flag of Constantinople and Turkish flag. “Flag” refers to the tall graceful leaves which remind one of the irises while “corn” meant all grains. The bulbs were deep in the soil, below the plough-share, gracing fields since ancient times.
The attractive plant will thrive in full sun. It isn’t fussy and grows in many different types of soil as long as it’s well-drained. The grass-like foliage emerges in the spring putting out arching stems with 10 to 12 dark pointed buds. The flowers open in the early part of summer. Once the plant has flowered, the leaves will wither and the bulbs go dormant. I’m hopeful my bulbs will thrive and multiply.
Another bulb that followed me home is euchrosia, an herbaceous member of the Amaryllis family from Ecuador and Peru. It likes neutral to slightly acidic soil. The flowers are sterile leaving propagation to division. Known as the Peruvian lily, the bloom has beautiful orange flowers atop long stems that appear in late spring to early summer. The drought tolerant plant forms clumps of blue-green smooth textured leaves.
I was fortunate Robert had African false hosta (Drimiopsis maculate) bulbs. Mine suffered the wrath of Uri. This bulb comes to us from the Cape Province area in South Africa. The clumps emerge in spring with fleshy green leaves covered with dark irregular burgundy spots. The bloom spikes have small hyacinth-like white flowers. It enjoys growing in semi-shade but can tolerate sun. While they are deer resistant, in a drought all bets are off. They are the perfect container plant.
St. Joseph’s lily, a hardy red amaryllis (Hippeastrum x Johnsonni) is a favorite of in southern gardens. With brilliant red blooms, the spring-flowering bulb is considered a garden heirloom and is passed down from generation to generation. The living antique thrives in our climate and soils.
Dr. Welch, an authority on all things gardening, stated “Hippeastrum x Johnsonii is the first hybrid amaryllis ever recorded; reportedly, it was produced by an English watchmaker named Johnson about 1812.”
Each stem will bear a cluster of fragrant red trumpet-shaped blooms with a dramatic white stripe in the center of each petal. As with all amaryllis, the foliage forms clumps of strap-shaped leaves. Sometimes the foliage doesn’t show until the bulb has flowered. Established clumps can produce dozens of thick flower stems topped with six or more trumpets.
Clumps may be divided and reset in the fall with the necks of the large bulbs left slightly above ground level. The bulbs can be hard to locate. The best way to find it is a generous friend.
These are just a few of the amazing heirloom bulbs out there waiting to be added to your garden. They will delight the eye bring you years of joy. You might even have some to pass along.
Happy gardening.