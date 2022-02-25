We erected a bat house a couple of years ago. The idea is that if you build it, the bats will come. Eventually. So far, we have not seen any bats using it. Would we? They are nocturnal, swift, stealthy, and generally quiet. We would probably have to rouse them to see if they use the bat house. And I am not too keen on rousing and perhaps riling up the little mammals.
However, that is not to say the bat house is being ignored. The skinny, flat box is only about 4 inches thick, with three hollow crawl spaces inside. The crawl spaces act as resonance chambers for any tapping made on the outside of the box. And something is tapping on the bat house.
A golden-fronted woodpecker has taken to beating out a tattoo on the wooden sides. I thought, at first, he (or she) was excavating a nest cavity. But that doesn’t make sense, even for a woodpecker, as the box has no bottom. Nesting materials and eggs would just fall right through. No, the woodpecker uses the bat house as a sounding board. The hollow chambers amplify his taps. And that is exactly what he wants.
This activity is called drumming. It is a well-known behavior among woodpeckers. In his “Guide to Birds,” David Sibley describes the drumming thusly: “All woodpeckers tap their bills rapidly against wood to proclaim territory and attract mates; this ‘drumming’ replaces the song in most species.” Of course, woodpeckers can make sounds: indeed, they are very vocal. But their calls are squeaks, squawks, rattles, and not true songs. A woodpecker’s drumming is quite a sophisticated form of communication.
It informs other woodpeckers of its species that he is present, robust, and ready to mate. If he can sound more powerful or have his message carried further by amplification, he has a better chance of attracting a mate - the hollower the limb or the structure, the louder the sound. Drumming is serious business.
Birders have also learned to listen to drumming to identify woodpeckers as to species. “Within a region, species can often be identified by…the length and speed of the drumming as well as changes in tempo, frequency, or intensity.” Here in South Texas, the two resident woodpeckers are the ladder-backed woodpecker and the golden-fronted. The diminutive ladder-backed produces a rapid buzz lasting only one second. The golden-fronted woodpecker’s drum is a continuous burst of medium speed but shorter and much slower than the ladder-backed.
Some woodpecker species do more than vary tempo and duration. Although not a breeder here, the yellow-bellied sapsucker produces a drum of “a burst of about five rapid taps followed by a gradual slowing with occasional double taps.” However, you are unlikely to hear this distinctive drumming in South Texas as all sapsuckers are quiet in winter.
Woodpeckers are quite enterprising in their choices of substrates for their drumming events. A hollow wooden structure, such as a bat house or birdhouse, or the wall of a human home, makes a great sound. But who hasn’t been alarmed by a machine-gun-like rapping on a metal chimney flue or exhaust pipe? It seems that woodpeckers have discovered the sound-producing aspect of metal objects. These clever birds have used mailboxes, tin sheds, and metal roofs. Just think how “robust” a woodpecker drumming on a metal roof would sound to a potential mate. A bird would have a resounding advantage over one drumming on a simple hollow log.
Late winter is the time for birds to begin their breeding season. They start by advertising for mates with songs and drumming in the case of woodpeckers. Listen for the sounds of birds ramping up for spring.