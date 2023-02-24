The students of St. Philip’s Episcopal School in Beeville traditionally seek to raise 100 cans of food in the first 100 days of school for each of their ten classes. This year, the school and students exceeded their goal, and were able to donate over 1200 cans of non-perishable food to the Beeville Vineyard in early February.
The Beeville Vineyard Inc. “seeks to unite the efforts of faith based communities in their response to the needs of the poor as defined by state and federal government guidelines without regard to ethnicity, race, national origin, creed, religious preference, or gender, and respond to others affected by extreme circumstances,” according to the mission statement on their website.