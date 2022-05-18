Ballet Folklórico de Beeville performed its second season at the A.C. Jones Auditorium on April 30. Parents, family and friends joined in together to celebrate performances from all ages, beginning with a performance by the new group called Angeles de Colores, a special-needs group that was established and added to Ballet Folklórico de Beeville in the beginning of March.
Angeles de Colores comes from the English term Angels of Colors, a term chosen to represent “angels filled with colors,” said Mickie Treviño, founder of Ballet Folklórico de Beeville. As Angeles de Colores began to practice their steps, “the children were able to learn the footwork and the skirt work within two weeks,” said Treviño.
The group was added as an additional asset to help special needs children express themselves in a safe and positive atmosphere while also learning about their heritage and culture.
“This is amazing, this is really, really neat to see their true character and who they are,” Treviño said as she expressed her gratitude for each of the students and volunteers that dedicate their personal time to help run Ballet Folklórico de Beeville.
Each student is assigned a special buddy they feel comfortable with and are able to communicate with throughout the season to help guide them as they practice their dance steps and prepare for the end-of-season performance.
Treviño began Ballet Folklórico de Beeville as a program to offer Beeville kids and adults of all ages the chance to express their Hispanic culture and to continue the tradition Beeville once had.
This September, Ballet Folklórico de Beeville will be celebrating its first year and is now an official non-profit organization. All proceeds and donations go back into the program to help pay for the students’ lessons, attire and any equipment needed for their performances.
