On May 26, Angelo State University in San Angelo, Texas, announced the students achieving the Dean’s List designation for the 2022 spring semester, including James Wolfe of Beeville.
To be eligible for the ASU Dean’s List, full-time undergraduate students must maintain at least a 3.25 grade point average (GPA) on a 4.0 scale. Wolfe is majoring in History at Angelo State.
