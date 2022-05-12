James and Kathy Taylor and The Dance Studio are proud to announce their next production that will be held Saturday, May 21, at 6 p.m. on the studio’s outdoor stage.
The theme of this year’s show is “Rock ’n’ Roll ’n’ Dance!” featuring the Charleston, Can-Can and an acrobatic swing number. Most of the numbers, however, will be set to the music of the ’60s.
Senior dancers will be performing a balletic jazz dance to Cream’s “White Room”, and junior dancers will be performing a hip-hop routine to Christian rock as well as “At The Hop”. In addition, Noelia Ivey, a professional jazz singer from San Antonio, will do a few numbers from the ’60s.
The studio’s Acro II class that will be doing a patriotic opening to the show as well as the swing acrobatic number to “In The Mood” – Doc Severinsen’s version.
Tickets for the show are $10. Attendees can drive in, park, pull out their lawn chairs and enjoy the show. Approximately 50 chairs are provided on a first come, first serve basis but the annual usually draws around more than 200 people, according to organizers.
For more information, call 361-318-6006.
The Dance Studio is located at the corner of Highway 181 and Charco Road by Fastenal.
Submitted by The Dance Studio