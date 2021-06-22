Annual Rock & Roll Blood Drive continuing June 23

The Coastal Bend Blood Center invites area residents to join in on their annual Rock & Roll Up Your Sleeve Blood Drive in Beeville at Wal-Mart (502 E. FM 351) on Wednesday, June 23, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
The Blood Center must collect more than 150 donations daily to supply the need blood products to 20 medical facilities within the 10 Coastal Bend Area counties.
“Local patients are counting on your lifesaving donation, and this blood drive is vital to make sure our shelves are ready for any traumas that might happen over this 4th of July,” said Blood Center representative Hannah Halepaska.
Donors will be entered to win a set of Airpods, an Apple Watch, a Flat Screen TV, a Keurig, a Roomba, a Yeti bag, Kendra Scott jewelry, SeaWorld tickets, gift cards and much more. On top of all the fun prizes, blood donors will receive a “Rock & Roll” T-Shirt, Blue Bell Ice Cream voucher and a Texas State Aquarium coupon.
At this time, Blood Center staff are encouraging donors to schedule appointments, but walk-ins are welcome. Donors can visit bit.ly/RockNRollBeeville, text the word “APPOINT” to 999-777, call the Blood Center at 361-855-4943 or visit the website at coastalbendbloodcenter.org to schedule a lifesaving appointment.