Arden Place of Beeville hosted an Easter celebration for the residents and their families on Good Friday. Young and old alike enjoyed an afternoon of fun, food and an Easter egg hunt. The event was organized by Arden Place activity staff members Lisa Gonzales, Elly Munoz and Jodie Gonzales. A meal of grilled hot dogs, chips, drinks and cupcakes was made possible by donations from several local organizations and businesses. Arden Place staff members and their families also donated food and candy for the event.
The event had a great turnout of residents and families, including children.
The young ones enjoyed having their faces painted and hunting Easter eggs and residents took pleasure in destroying a pinata and gathering the candy. A staff member in an Easter bunny costume also entertained the crowd. Rebecca Readdy, an Arden Place staff member whose 4-year-old daughter was in attendance said, “We had a great turnout. My daughter had fun getting her face painted and she went home a whole bag of candy.” Tom Cole, a Beeville resident who attended the event said, “A good time was had by all, and it looked like everyone was really enjoying themselves.”
In addition to weekly activities for its residents, Arden Place also participates in community outreach and holds various events throughout the year for residents, their families and the community. A Halloween trunk or treat event was held last year in which the community was invited, and that event also boasted a big turnout.
Submitted by Lacy Hall