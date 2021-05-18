Area quilters among Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo contest winners

Winners from the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo’s 2021 Quilt Contest were announced Tuesday, April 27, and several area participants were in the list, including the following:
Best of Division
• Hand Quilted - Piecework: Virginia Horton, “Lucy’s Pinwheels”, representing Live Oak County, Area Go Texan Committee
Blue Ribbons
• Virginia Horton, “Lucy’s Pinwheels”, representing Live Oak County, Area Go Texan Committee
• Paula Zowarka Ivy, “Picnics and Tea Parties”, representing Bee County, Area Go Texan Committee
Red Ribbons
• Carlene Read, “Texas Our Texas”, representing San Patricio County, Area Go Texan Committee
Ribbons were awarded in multiple categories, including Overall Best of Show, Best of Division, Best of Go Texan Award and Judges Choice, among others. The winning quilts are showcased in an online web gallery at https://rodeohouston2021.artcall.org/pages/web-gallery.