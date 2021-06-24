Texas A&M University-Kingsville has released the names of the students who made the President’s List, Dean’s List and Honor Roll for the spring 2021 semester:

Dean’s List

Jennifer A. Calderone of Beeville

Taylor D. Pena of Skidmore

Honor Roll

Deundria Jacquelle Anderson of Beeville

Bailey Evan Huber of Berclair

Ana Maria Alaniz of Skidmore

Jose A. Valencia of Skidmore

The Dean’s List requires a grade point average of 3.65 on all work attempted for a particular semester, with a minimum of 13 semester undergraduate hours completed, exclusive of credit only (CR) courses.

The Honor Roll requires a grade point average of 3.5 on all work attempted for a particular semester, with a minimum of 12 semester undergraduate hours, exclusive of credit only (CR) courses.

