Texas A&M University-Kingsville has released the names of the students who made the President’s List, Dean’s List and Honor Roll for the spring 2021 semester:
Dean’s List
Jennifer A. Calderone of Beeville
Taylor D. Pena of Skidmore
Honor Roll
Deundria Jacquelle Anderson of Beeville
Bailey Evan Huber of Berclair
Ana Maria Alaniz of Skidmore
Jose A. Valencia of Skidmore
The Dean’s List requires a grade point average of 3.65 on all work attempted for a particular semester, with a minimum of 13 semester undergraduate hours completed, exclusive of credit only (CR) courses.
The Honor Roll requires a grade point average of 3.5 on all work attempted for a particular semester, with a minimum of 12 semester undergraduate hours, exclusive of credit only (CR) courses.