BAA hears from 40-year quilter

BEEVILLE – Beeville Art Association guest speaker Sharon Corpstein gave an interesting and informative program on “The Lost Art of Quilting” at the noon meeting Friday, Feb. 21, at the Beeville Country Club. She showed a book of “blocks”, which she receives regularly from her membership in Quilt of the Month. The blocks are used in designing the layout of a quilt. Five of her quilts were on display, varying in size from king bed to smaller ones for wall hangings. The patterns were of many different shapes and colors, and several of them had a special theme.
Corpstein said she does not have a long arm quilting machine but uses a regular Janome brand sewing machine. Special tools include a cutting board, ruler and rolling cutter to create the blocks. She chooses the pattern first, then buys appropriate fabric for the design and uses her dining room table to lay out the blocks to be sewn together. All her quilts are 100% cotton made from predesigned patterns.
Corpstein said she has been quilting for 40 years and is a member of St. Joseph Quilting Society which was organized about three years ago. The group meets weekly to work on their quilts at St. Joseph Therese Hall. She regularly donates two quilts to a church fundraiser. Now that she is retired, she has more free time and finds quilting to be fun, relaxing and quite rewarding when each quilt is finished. Those who my want to purchase a quilt from her selection, or have one custom made, can contact Corpstein at 361-358-5892.