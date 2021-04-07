BAA members ‘spooked’ at Berclair Mansion

The Beeville Art Association held its monthly meeting on March 19 at the Beeville Country Club. The program was presented by Shirley Wyatt on a December visit to the Berclair Mansion by the Spook Central group from Corpus Christi.
The group, which has visited the mansion several times over the years, has had many strange and unexplainable (by normal standards) experiences there.
BAA members were treated to a video presentation of paranormal activity from this most recent visit which included whispering voices, music, human presences indicated on their instruments but not seen by those present, and even a “meow” by an unseen cat. This video was most intriguing to the members.
The return of the last Sunday of the month tours, which were suspended over the past months due to Covid-19, was good news to the BAA members. Tours will resume on March 28 and going forward. Members is pleased to be able to provide tours again.