Bajuyo creates onsite installation at museum

BEEVILLE – A solo exhibition by Corpus Christi-based artist Leticia Bajuyo, complete with a site-specific installation comprised of recycled CDs and DVDs, will open at the Beeville Art Museum on Sept. 21 and remain on view though Dec. 14.
In addition to the large-scale installation, which will connect three of the museum’s galleries, Bajuyo will include her smaller sculptures, drawings, glass pieces and works made of grass and turf.
The exhibition title, “Keystones,” refers both to conceptual connections across the entire exhibition and to the archways in Bajuyo’s installation one can enter. As with almost all of her large-scale pieces, swirling vortexes accentuate the art, suggesting infinite space, black holes and celestial light.
Bajuyo readily admits to a deep respect for astronomy and, as an avid fan of Star Trek, states, “I’m fascinated with outer space, black holes and the edges or borders of transition — the thin line of an event horizon on the edge of a vortex, a point of no return, an excellent visual for examining value allotment and changes in perception.”
Bajuyo, an assistant professor of art at Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi, has exhibited work across the country, including large-scale public art installations at the Nashville International Airport, the Tony Hillerman Library in Albuquerque, Indiana State Museum in Indianapolis and Lyon Square outdoor plaza in Grand Rapids, Michigan.
The combination of traditional sculptural materials, items collected in the community and her approach to the exhibition space as a wide-open canvas is reflected in her teaching and her studio practice.
Bajuyo received her Master of Fine Arts degree from the University of Tennessee in Knoxville, and her Bachelor of Fine Arts from the University of Notre Dame. Before joining the faculty at A&M University-Corpus Christi in 2017, she served as a visiting assistant professor of sculpture at the University of Notre Dame, and professor of art at Hanover College. In addition to her individual artwork, Bajuyo is a member of the Land Report Collective and ENID: Generations of Women Sculptors.
The Beeville Art Museum, created and operated by the Joe Barnhart Foundation, is first and foremost a teaching museum, providing cultural and educational opportunities for the citizens of Bee County and surrounding areas.