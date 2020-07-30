Denton – Gabrielle Ballard was awarded a Doctorate in Audiology (AuD) summa cum laude on May 7, from the University of North Texas.
Gabrielle graduated from A.C. Jones High School in 2012 and received an Associate of Arts degree from Coastal Bend College in 2013. She received a Bachelor of Science in Communication Sciences and Disorders from Texas State University, summa cum laude in 2016.
While attending school, she was also a member of the following: Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society, International Dean’s List Society, Sigma Alpha Lambda National Leadership & Honors Organization, Golden Key International Honor Society and Phi Kappa Phi Honor Society.
Dr. Ballard currently practices at the Oklahoma University Health Science Center, Department of Otolaryngology.