The Beeville Art Museum hosted its Annual Family Art Day on Aug. 6, celebrating local artists of all ages and various artists from across the state.
Each summer, the museum showcases art displayed throughout the museum, providing two separated exhibits. The first exhibit presents local artwork completed from children through museum-led summer classes that are offered during the months of June and July. The second exhibit presents artwork representing the Texas Artist Exhibition which includes various submissions from artists across the state of Texas.
The Family Art Day is open to the public in August for special viewing of all artwork submitted in an original composition within the last 24 months.
The Beeville Art Museum has hosted Family Art day for 16 years with the next event to be scheduled spring of 2023.