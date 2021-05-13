BAM exhibition extended through July 24

An exhibition of Conan Chadbourne’s intriguing, high-definition inkjet prints has been extended through July 24, offering an opportunity to view the show beyond its original closing date in April. The museum will host a closing reception honoring the artist on Saturday, July 24, from noon -2 p.m.
Drawing inspiration from mathematical and scientific themes that appear in traditional art forms—from Medieval illuminated manuscripts to Buddhist mandalas; geometric tiles in Islamic architecture to temple paintings in Japan; and African textiles to archaic Greek ceramics--artist Conan Chadbourne has long had a fascination with the intersection of art and the sciences.
Chadbourne’s intricate and evocative work reflects his background in mathematics and science. Since earning his BA in Mathematics and Physics from New York University in 2011, he has worked in experimental physics research, digital imaging and printing, graphic design, and documentary film production.
The Beeville Art Museum is located at 401 E. Fannin St., is open to the public 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday through Friday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. Call 361-358-8615 or visit www.bamtexas.org.