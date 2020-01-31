BEEVILLE – Raul Gutierrez may not be the flashiest person in the room, but his quiet, unassuming manner suggests a steadiness that a good artist must have – and not only in his hands.
Gutierrez, 85, was born in Laredo and moved to San Antonio as a youth. Though he says art has always been a part of his life, the Korean War veteran started his art career in the newspaper business, as a political cartoonist for the San Antonio Light, working there for 18 years beginning in 1957.
“You have to go way back when talking about my newspaper days,” he says with a chuckle.
His true love, however, was art.
“I had to make a living somehow, and it paid the bills,” he continued. “You should do what you love, though.”
And he did just that, leaving the newspaper business in 1975 to begin focusing full time on his art.
He has made a name for himself across the globe with his western-style paintings of cowboys, Indians and Texas wildlife and landscapes, and collectors of his art include the late President Lyndon B. Johnson, former Texas Gov. John Connally, former President of Mexico Miguel Aleman and George Strait.
And now his art is on display at the Beeville Art Museum, where dozens of locals showed up Saturday, Jan. 18, to see the opening of the newest exhibit there showcasing his work and titled “A Texan’s View of Yesterday’s Texas,” with more than 30 pieces.
The exhibit primarily features Gutierrez’s oil paintings, with evocative titles including “The Chase,” “Cowboys in Trouble,” “Pony Express” and “Comanche,” but also includes some of his luminous watercolors and delicate charcoal drawings.
“It all started with a painting owned by locals Lou Adele and Bob May,” says Corlie Weed with the museum.
That painting was “Gitaway.”
“They donated it for display at the museum,” she continued. “We loved it and contacted the artist, and the relationship just grew from there.”
Now this world-renowned artist’s work is in Beeville for all to enjoy. The exhibit will remain on display at the museum through April 4. Exhibits at the museum are free to view, and their hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturdays.
The exhibit also featured student artists from Moreno Junior High, A.C. Jones High School and Joe Barnhart Academy who competed in the BISD Art Contest.
Art teachers at A.C. Jones High School, Cindy Lopez and Christa Ayala, along with Moreno Junior High and Joe Barnhart Academy art instructor Anita Rodriguez-Wakelin and Joanne Soward curated the contest from work produced in their classrooms.
Gutierrez judged the works of art and first, second and third place rosettes and prizes were awarded to the following:
A.C. Jones HS
1st place – Augustus Rucker, 9th grade, “Winter Necklace”
2nd place – Abby Watkins, 11th grade, “My Creation”
3rd place – Envee Beltran, 9th grade, “The Bird”
Moreno/TJBA
1st place: Kolt Saenz, 7th grade, untitled
2nd place: Adam Alonso, 7th grade, “Rocko’s Modern Life”
3rd place: Angelica Martinez, 8th grade, “Starry Night Re-invision.”